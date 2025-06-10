The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool For Factories
Private 5G TCO Tool for FactoriesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Factories.
“We developed mobile industry's first private 5G network TCO tool for factories based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum globally,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.“ "Our tool contains 12 different private network deployment models for factories to compare different deployment costs based on their use cases.”
The Besen Group offers a complimentary private 5G network TCO analysis report in PDF format for factories. For the private 5G network TCO analysis, The Besen Group will schedule one hour telephone consultation with each factory in order to collect basic factory size parameters including estimate bandwidth consumption for their private network use cases and select the appropriate deployment model.
The tool contains the following 12 different private network deployment models:
1. 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of small cells
2. 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of devices
3. 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of bandwidth
4. Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of small cells
5. Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of devices
6. Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of bandwidth
7. Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of small cells
8. Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of devices
9. Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of bandwidth
10. Microsoft Azure private 5G model
11. Hybrid pricing model
12. Monthly Recurring Charge (MRC) pricing model
The tool also contains Opportunity Cost Calculation for ROI which enables factory managers to justify expenditures optimize resource use, measure success, reduce risks, and align the private 5G network with long-term strategic goals.
The Besen Group believes that ROI analysis ensures that the private 5G network will deliver tangible, sustainable benefits in terms of cost savings, operational efficiencies, and competitive advantage, helping the factory stay agile, innovative, and profitable in a rapidly evolving market.
The limited version of the Private 5G TCO Tool for Factories can be downloaded at:
The Besen Group's Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.
The tool brochure can be downloaded at: .
The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to ....
About The Besen Group ( )
The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.
Alex Besen
The Besen Group LLC
+1 703-981-8168
email us here
