Atnorth Welcomes A Trio Of New Directors As Expansion Strategy Continues

The business has bolstered its leadership framework with the appointment of a Director of Funding and Treasury, a Director of IT and a Nordic Operations Engineering Director in response to accelerated growth.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today reveals three new Director appointments that support the company's rapid growth and strengthens the organizational structure of the business for efficiency and future effectiveness.

Bjarki Björnsson - Director of Funding and Treasury

Bjarki is responsible for maintaining atNorth's robust financial stability. With 20 years of treasury experience from positions at food processing equipment company, Marel, and Icelandic financing company, SP-Fjármögnun , Bjarki will work closely with executive leadership, financial institutions, and cross-functional teams to deliver sustainable financial solutions and drive operational excellence.

Based at atNorth's ICE01 data center in Iceland, Bjarki will report to CFO & Deputy CEO, Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir .

Axel Gunnlaugsson - Director of IT

Axel brings 30 years of technology experience from a variety of roles including founding cloud-based repair and service management platform business, Codilac, and time as CTO of tour operator, Icelandia and CIO of 365 Media. He will lead atNorth's IT operations, strategy, and infrastructure management, driving the evolution of services to meet customer and operational needs while ensuring the high availability, scalability, and performance of the company's IT and cybersecurity systems.

Based at atNorth's ICE01 site in Iceland, Axel will report to Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Janne Sigurdsson .

Jon Mckey - Nordic Operations Engineering Director

Jon joined atNorth in 2024 as Nordic Technical Manager. He has now been promoted to Nordic Operations Engineering Director. With a strong background in data center engineering from Equinix, Jon will be responsible for leading the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects at atNorth and will ensure adherence to company standards and industry best practices.

Based at atNorth's SWE01 campus in Sweden, Jon will report to Chief Operations Officer, Erling Guðmundsson .

As atNorth continues its extensive growth, building on its already strong leadership foundation is key to ensuring that our goals around sustainability and technical excellence are achieved through sound business acumen, solid governance, and a clear strategic vision for long-term success.

"We are proud of our committed workforce that are the driving force behind our ongoing growth," says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson , CEO atNorth. "We welcome these most recent hires as we continue to evolve and innovate to meet the digital infrastructure needs of enterprise businesses in an environmentally responsible way."

The news follows a number of other strategic appointments in the last 6 months including, Janne Sigurdsson, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer , Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability , Marie Ekström, Director of People & Culture , Charlotte Ware as Design Director, Chris Larsen as Chief Technical Officer and Jack Bölja as Excellence Director .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

