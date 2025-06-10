Alphasense Ranks In The Top 10 Of The 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 List, Highlighting Value Of Trusted Generative AI For Business Workflows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AlphaSense supercharges human expertise with cutting-edge AI, turning market intelligence into a competitive advantage for the world's leading companies, including 88% of the S&P 100, all 20 of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, 80% of the top global banks, and the foremost asset management, private equity, and venture capital firms. This recognition is a reflection of AlphaSense's rapid revenue growth and the broad enterprise adoption of its innovative Generative Search and AI workflow capabilities.

AlphaSense announced it was named to the prestigious 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list for a second consecutive year.

Post thi

"We're extremely proud to again be recognized by CNBC as an industry disruptor," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Founder at AlphaSense. "Our mission is to be the market's preeminent source of business knowledge, empowering our clients with an information edge that helps them win in their markets. This recognition arrives at a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory as record numbers of global enterprises are choosing AlphaSense to eliminate uncertainty from their decision-making. As we deliver new AI agent capabilities, including today's Deep Research release, we see the opportunity to further accelerate the value we deliver to our customers."

Customers trust AlphaSense for its intuitive enterprise-grade AI tech stack, built on top of a comprehensive library of 500 million verified documents such as earnings transcripts, proprietary expert interviews, equity research, regulatory filings, and clients' own internal content. With the launch of Deep Research, AlphaSense now offers its users comprehensive research and synthesized insights at scale in minutes instead of weeks. Deep Research performs like a team of trained analysts operating at superhuman speed to evaluate trusted financial and business data and organize thorough AI-driven analysis, with easy and granular click-through access to source information.

Deep Research leverages leading-edge reasoning models for more iterative research tasks such as screening of M&A targets or competitive landscape analysis. The new feature automates in-depth, multi-step research in order to generate comprehensive, well-cited outputs. Along with Generative Search, a natural language search that provides answers to user questions in seconds, and Generative Grid, an AI feature that allows users to extract and compare insights from lots of sources simultaneously in a table format, Deep Research is advancing how companies automate end-to-end workflows for market intelligence that drives their decision-making.

Enterprises also rely on AlphaSense to strategize their go-to-market plans, conduct competitive analysis, and navigate market volatility. Recently, AlphaSense unveiled a Tariff Impact Tracker to help business leaders operate with greater clarity.

AlphaSense is poised to further accelerate its momentum through continued investments in new Generative AI functionality, Enterprise Intelligence capabilities, further content integrations, and global market expansion. As industries navigate increasing complexity and information overload, AlphaSense is dedicated to delivering AI-powered solutions that empower professionals to make better decisions, more quickly and confidently.

Interested in being at the forefront of AI and joining AlphaSense's growing global team? Visit the careers page for information on open roles.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Pete Daly for AlphaSense

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AlphaSense