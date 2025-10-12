Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Cebu, Philippines: GFZ

2025-10-12 03:03:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Cebu, Philippines at 1706 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 10.95 degrees north latitude and 123.99 degrees east longitude.

