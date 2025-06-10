Prospera Financial Services Enhances Advisor Marketing Support Through Strategic Partnership With Idea Decanter

Advisors can leverage studio-quality, remote video production services to attract and retain clients through video marketing.

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, today announced a partnership with Idea Decanter, a creative video marketing agency specializing in custom, regulatory compliant video content for financial professionals.

The collaboration brings a turnkey video marketing solution to Prospera advisors without the need for a film crew or complicated setup.

Through the partnership, Prospera advisors will gain access to Idea Decanter's Idea Kit , a remote video studio that allows advisors to record compelling marketing videos anywhere. Idea Kit provides custom scripts, coaching, lighting and audio equipment, remote-directed video shoot and professional post-production services.

"We are always looking for ways to help our advisors stand out," said Katie Mohan, Director of Marketing & Communications at Prospera. "Partnering with Idea Decanter expands our advisor toolkit with a turnkey video solution that makes client engagement more dynamic and personalized."

The video packages are fully supported by Idea Decanter's team of producers and editors, with compliance-ready workflows that align with Prospera's guidelines.

Laura Garfield, Idea Decanter co-founder, added, "Video builds connections - and credibility - in a way no other medium can. This partnership with Prospera means more advisors will have the tools and support to show up on video with confidence and consistency."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 12-time finalist for WealthManagement's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit .

About Idea Decanter

Idea Decanter was built to produce videos that get results. The company's unique virtual-studio solution, Idea Kit, allows financial advisors to create studio-quality videos with the support of a remote crew. Idea Kit videos are designed to win new clients, nurture relationships with existing clients, and make advisors look good every step of the way. The company, co-founded in 2014 by Laura Garfield and Sharon Gottula, has produced thousands of advisor videos and received multiple industry award nominations. Learn more at .

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

