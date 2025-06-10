ADAMA Appoints Francisco López Aufranc As EVP LATAM

Strengthening leadership to drive growth and customer focus across Latin America

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading crop protection company, today announced the appointment of Francisco López Aufranc as Executive Vice President Latin America (EVP LATAM). In this role, López Aufranc will lead ADAMA's commercial activities across the region, working to deepen customer engagement and unlock new growth opportunities.

López Aufranc brings over 20 years of experience in the agribusiness sector, with a strong track record in global and regional leadership roles across finance, operations and general management. He joined ADAMA from Syngenta, where he most recently served as Global Finance Head for the Seeds Field Crops business. Prior to that, he led Syngenta's Seeds LATAM South business and held various leadership positions across Latin America and North America, consistently delivering strong commercial growth and business results.

Eric Dereudre, Chief Commercial Officer at ADAMA commented: "I am delighted to welcome Francisco as the new EVP LATAM. His broad background across functions and geographies, along with his deep understanding of agronomy and customer needs, make him well-positioned to lead ADAMA's continued growth in this important region. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our presence and impact in Latin America."

Francisco López Aufranc, EVP Latin America at ADAMA added: "I'm happy to join the ADAMA family - a company I've respected for many years for its unique approach and practical mindset. Latin America is a region close to my heart, and one that plays a vital role in feeding the world. I'm excited to work alongside the team to deliver solutions that address real-life pain points for farmers - bringing them innovation and value that truly make a difference."

Francisco holds an MSc in Finance from the University of London and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Austral in Argentina. He has also completed executive programs at INSEAD and the London School of Economics.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

