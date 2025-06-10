Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|
Number of shares
|
Average purchase price, DKK
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
4,762,631
|
162.33
|
773,139,260
|
2 June 2025
|
93,646
|
174.36
|
16,327,648
|
3 June 2025
|
40,836
|
7,095,561
|
4 June 2025
|
57,622
|
10,002,246
|
6 June 2025
|
20,619
|
3,602,506
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
4,975,354
|
162.84
|
810,167,222
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 4,073,433 treasury shares corresponding to 2.34% of the total share capital.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, + 45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
About ISS
ISS is a lading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83,7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 24
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_37-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment