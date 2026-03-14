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Qatar Denounces Iranian Attacks on Country’s Sovereignty

Qatar Denounces Iranian Attacks on Country’s Sovereignty


2026-03-14 08:14:06
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Cabinet on Wednesday condemned Iranian attacks as a “blatant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and principles of good neighborliness, warning of serious consequences.

The statement, carried by Al Jazeera, described the attacks as “unjustified” and called for an immediate halt to escalatory actions, urging intensified diplomacy to contain the crisis and maintain regional security.

Qatar emphasized it “will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and security and protect its people, residents and national interests.”

The escalation follows Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring around 10,000. Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

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