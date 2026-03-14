UAE Air Defences Engage 9 Ballistic Missiles, 33 Uavs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: UAE air defenses intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 33 drones today, March 14, 2026.

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated this adding that since the start of the Iranian aggression, the country has dealt with 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones.

These attacks have resulted in 6 deaths of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 141 cases of minor and moderate injuries of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, and Swedish nationalities.

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