Voltage Stasis Tech LLC Unveils Groundbreaking MPTS System, Ushering In A New Era Of Over 95% Power Efficiency For Commercial And Industrial Facilities

Voltage Stasis Tech LLC, in collaboration with TransPower Company, has launched its innovative Maximum Power Transfer Solution (MPTS), a state-of-the-art power management technology engineered to transform the way commercial buildings consume electricity. The system promises to elevate energy efficiency to over 95%, reduce electrical demand, and significantly lower operating costs, without the need for expensive equipment replacements.

MPTS is an industry-defining advancement in electrical optimization, offering a UL-approved, patented solution (in 28 countries) that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure. Unlike traditional energy-saving products, MPTS enhances power factor, reduces current, and cuts reactive power losses in real time using dynamic impedance matching. This breakthrough eliminates waste at the source, optimizing power quality and minimizing a facility's carbon footprint.

An Intelligent Solution to Modern Energy Challenges

Rooted in Jacobi's Law of Maximum Power Transfer, MPTS automatically senses input and demand conditions, fine-tunes system resonance, and synchronizes network output at microsecond speeds. The result is a drastically improved power factor, often approaching unity, alongside substantial reductions in current, KVA, and harmonics.

Tested and verified in installations across the U.S., including federal buildings, healthcare campuses, data centers, and industrial plants, MPTS has achieved:



Up to 30% current reduction

Power factor improvement from 0.34 to 0.99

KVAR reduction by as much as 90%

CO2 emissions reduction by up to 40% Typical ROI is under 3 years (depends on the cost of power) and after that, the system starts generating income for the next 30 years

One System with Multiple Benefits

MPTS replaces or complements multiple power quality devices, including capacitors, automatic power factor correction systems (APFCs), harmonic filters, voltage stabilizers, and surge protectors, through a single, non-intrusive, electronic solution. The system is designed to operate across a wide range of load conditions (from 20% to 100%) and requires minimal maintenance, typically involving just basic fan and filter servicing.

Key capabilities include:



Enhancing low power factor to >95%

Decreasing current draw and voltage imbalance

Reducing KVA, KVAR, and system harmonics

Protecting sensitive equipment from surges and spikes

Lowering system heat, thereby extending equipment lifespan Improving voltage stability for critical operations







Proven Results in Real-world Applications

Facilities that have integrated MPTS report dramatic improvements in efficiency and performance. At Kaiser Permanente, buildings powered by MPTS showed significant current reductions while adding new load capacity. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) recorded a 35% decrease in electrical consumption at its Building #8 Pumping Station in Denver. In manufacturing, Novus International documented a 40% drop in total current and saved over 5 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually.

At Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, MPTS was installed to reduce heat-generating electrical current within the mountain's infrastructure, a critical objective for operations in confined military environments. Likewise, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) now employs MPTS units to ensure clean, stable power for precision testing equipment.

Financially Sound, Environmentally Smart

MPTS delivers a rapid return on investment, typically within 2 to 4 years, by lowering electricity bills, extending equipment life, and minimizing repair and replacement expenses. The system supports building-wide efficiency with scalable models (MPTS 240) tailored for varied load demands, from HVAC systems and refrigeration units to data centers, elevators, and clean rooms.

Facilities using Graybar Financial for acquisition can finance installations over 84 months, matching payment schedules to annual savings and turning MPTS into a self-funded investment.

The Future of Power Management Is Here

Voltage Stasis Tech LLC's MPTS technology is reshaping how facilities approach energy optimization, blending unmatched efficiency with simplicity and reliability. With the ability to serve everything from schools and hospitals to manufacturing plants and military bases, MPTS isn't just another energy solution; it's a paradigm shift.

About Voltage Stasis Tech LLC

Voltage Stasis Tech LLC is a pioneering force in advanced power quality technologies. In partnership with TransPower Company, the firm develops cutting-edge solutions that help commercial and industrial facilities achieve greater energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and cut operational costs. The flagship product, MPTS, has set a new benchmark in clean energy technology and facility-wide power optimization.