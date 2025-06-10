ACWA Power To Commission Uzbekistan's First Green Hydrogen Plant Soon
"Within this month, we will be commissioning our first green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan," he said. The plant will have a capacity of 3,000 tons per year and will be the country's first operational green hydrogen project. "This is the first project that will be operational, and that will bring Uzbekistan to a different platform in the world of green hydrogen," Malik added.
ACWA Power operates in 14 countries and has close to 79,000 MW of power capacity in development, construction, or operation. Of that total, 47% comes from renewable sources. The company also produces 9.5 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day and is involved in green hydrogen and ammonia projects in both Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.
Malik noted that international interest in Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector has grown significantly. "Even on this forum, if you look at it, all the leading investors - Emiya Power, Masdar, EDF, Total, Voltalia - they are developing renewable energy projects here," he said.
He attributed this to energy sector reforms initiated by the President of Uzbekistan and the work of key ministries. "The team which His Excellency has put together, including the Prime Minister, the Minister of Economy, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Energy Minister, Minister of Finance - they are all important contributors in converting those dreams into reality," Malik stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment