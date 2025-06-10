Niemann's Triumph: Crushers GC Secure Back-To-Back LIV Golf Titles

Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann continued his dominant run in the 2025 LIV Golf season with a sensational bogey-free final round of 8-under 63 to win LIV Golf Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville.

It marked his fourth victory in eight events, bringing his total to 15-under for the 54-hole tournament - one shot ahead of Graeme McDowell and Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri.

“Pretty cool to be in this place, in this position right now,” said the 26-year-old Niemann, the current individual points leader.

But Niemann wasn't the only one making headlines. Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC claimed their second straight team title, edging out 4Aces GC by two strokes. The win marked the eighth in team history, making the Crushers LIV Golf's most successful team to date.

“I didn't know we'd won eight times - that's pretty cool,” said DeChambeau, who fired a 65, joined by Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III, all carding 68s.“It's a testament to these guys. The roster hasn't changed.”

Dramatic Final Round

Sunday's final round was packed with drama, including two rain delays, and a host of major champions including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, and McDowell, all chasing their first LIV Golf titles. Lahiri, the 36-hole leader, was also eyeing his first global victory in a decade.

Adding to the excitement, Lee Westwood and Ben Campbell both shot 9-under 62s. Campbell even set a LIV Golf single-round record with seven consecutive birdies.

In one thrilling minute of play, DeChambeau chipped in for birdie on the 16th - his second chip-in there this week - while Thomas Pieters drained a monster 62.5-foot birdie putt. Niemann, Watson, and Lahiri were also firing birdies, creating a six-way tie at 13-under with only a few holes to play.

Emerging from the second weather delay red-hot, Niemann birdied holes 14 through 17, pulling away from the field in the shotgun start format. His Sunday excellence has been key - he's a combined 27-under in the final rounds of his four 2025 wins.

This was also Niemann's first LIV Golf win on U.S. soil, following earlier triumphs in Adelaide, Singapore, and Mexico City. His 2024 victories came in Mayakoba and Jeddah.

“He's just so good,” said McDowell, who posted back-to-back 66s for his first LIV Golf podium.“He's an absolute top-10 player in the world - you could argue top five. Phenomenal player.”

Lahiri Narrowly Misses Out

Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri finished tied second for the sixth time in LIV Golf events, falling just short despite a two-shot lead entering the final round. After a sluggish start - 1-over through four - he rebounded with three birdies in the next four holes to stay in contention.

“Didn't get the start I wanted, and lost some momentum in the middle,” said Lahiri.“I tried my best, but it's disappointing to come up short. I could've played a lot better today.”

Despite the result, Lahiri remained upbeat:“What I'm really happy about is how I handled myself. I was calmer, more focused, and believed I was going to win right until the final putt. That's something I'll carry with me into future events.”

Though they didn't manage a clean sweep of the individual and team trophies, DeChambeau's elite form with top-five finishes in each of his last six starts, including two majors combined with the consistency of his veteran teammates, positions Crushers GC well for the top playoff seed for the second year in a row. They currently sit second behind Legion XIII.

Team Scores – LIV Golf Virginia

Note: Under LIV Golf's new format, all four scores count in every round for the team competition.

1. Crushers GC -36

DeChambeau 65, Casey 68, Howell III 68, Lahiri 68 (Round 3: -15)

2. 4Aces GC -34

Pieters 63, Johnson 66, Reed 66, Varner III 68 (Round 3: -21)

3. Smash GC -31

McDowell 66, Gooch 67, Koepka 69, Kokrak 71 (Round 3: -11)

4. Torque GC -25

Niemann 63, Muñoz 66, Ortiz 68, Pereira 74 (Round 3: -13)

5. RangeGoats GC -24

Campbell 62, Watson 67, Uihlein 68, Schniederjans 71 (Round 3: -16)

6. Legion XIII -21

Hatton 65, Surratt 67, McKibbin 68, Rahm 68 (Round 3: -16)

7. Stinger GC -20

Burmester 66, Grace 68, Schwartzel 70, Oosthuizen 71 (Round 3: -9)

8. HyFlyers GC -19

Steele 64, Mickelson 65, Ogletree 68, Tringale 68 (Round 3: -19)

9. Cleeks GC -14

Bland 65, Kaymer 70, Meronk 70, Kjettrup 74 (Round 3: -5)

10. Iron Heads GC -8

Kozuma 64, Na 67, Jang 72, Lee 73 (Round 3: -8)

11. Majesticks GC -6

Westwood 62, Poulter 66, Stenson 68, Horsfield 70 (Round 3: -18)

12. Ripper GC -4

Leishman 66, Herbert 68, Smith 68, Jones 70 (Round 3: -12)

13. Fireballs GC -4

Garcia 64, Ancer 68, Masaveu 71, Ballester 73 (Round 3: -8)

Wild Cards: Kim 70, C. Lee 73