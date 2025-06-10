Institutional Influx Redefines Bitcoin Supply With IBIT's Record Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust surpassed $70 billion in assets under management on 6 June, achieving the fastest accumulation ever seen for a spot ETF-reaching the milestone in just 341 trading days. That pace outstrips the previous record held by SPDR Gold Shares, which took 1,691 days, marking a fivefold acceleration.

IBIT now holds approximately 662,707 BTC, nearly 20 per cent of the total 3.4 million bitcoins held by public and private entities, government bodies, exchanges, and decentralised finance protocols. Such concentration under BlackRock's control is reshaping the distribution of Bitcoin supply across institutional players.

Secondary spot Bitcoin ETFs-led by Fidelity's Wise Origin with roughly $21.3 billion AUM, and Grayscale's GBTC at $19.3 billion-lag far behind IBIT in scale. Ark 21Shares and Bitwise report assets under $5 billion. Analysts note that IBIT's dominance reflects not only investor appetite for regulated exposure to Bitcoin but also confidence in BlackRock's operational strength and trust in its custody and compliance framework.

The ETF's structural advantages lie in its cost-effective fee, integration with Coinbase Prime custody, and BlackRock's institutional-grade infrastructure. It provides market participants with direct Bitcoin exposure without requiring them to navigate private key management or self-custody complexities.

Bitcoin's value hierarchy has been boosted by IBIT's growth. With total holdings just shy of 663,000 BTC, the trust exceeds erstwhile leader MicroStrategy, which held 582,000 BTC. A rising number of publicly traded companies are preparing to expand their Bitcoin treasuries. Corporate treasurers are watching IBIT's capital inflows closely, signalling a shift in institutional allocation strategies from traditional assets into digital scarcity.

The influence of corporate buyers extends beyond small-scale investments. Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy remains a strong presence, but other blue‐chip corporates are signalling potential acquisitions. Arkham Intelligence data indicates that incremental corporate accumulation may further redistribute Bitcoin supply, previously more diversified across governments, miners and individual holders.

IBIT's momentum accelerated in May, posting its largest monthly inflow yet. Bloomberg reports this surge synchronised with Bitcoin trading above $108,000, hinting at institutional investors strategically buying ahead of broader market highs.

Secondary market activity reinforces the appetite for IBIT shares. In April, the ETF recorded a single‐day trading volume of $4.2 billion-with Bitcoin hovering around $91,000-underscoring its liquidity and the appetite among both retail and institutional investors.

Industry experts suggest this liquidity is a key attractor. IBIT's trading activity consistently outpaces competitors, offering tighter spreads and reduced transaction costs, which in turn fuels further inflows.

Regulatory clarity remains pivotal. The official IBIT prospectus confirms the trust is governed by Delaware law, uses Coinbase as custodian and prime broker, and implements safeguards to align on‐chain Bitcoin with the ETF shares. This structure mitigates risks of mispricing or premium/discount discrepancies, giving institutional investors assurance. It also reveals that IBIT is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, though it complies with major U.S. securities and exchange rules.

Meanwhile, BlackRock hints at international ambitions. A European equivalent to IBIT is under regulatory consideration, targeting Swiss registration under evolving EU cryptocurrency taxonomy. The success of the U.S. product strengthens its case for cross‐jurisdiction expansion.

Market analysts emphasise that the dilution of available Bitcoin supply via institutional custody may tighten free float and reduce volatility. With one entity holding a fifth of the publicly held Bitcoin, even modest inflows from public companies or IBIT could exert noticeable price effects.

A shift in supply concentration also raises systemic questions. As BlackRock and corporate treasuries secure larger holdings, the dynamics of price discovery may move away from retail and miner-driven liquidity pools. On‐chain analytics firms suggest emerging demand imbalance between supply locked in long‐term institutional wallets and tradable supply available to speculative or transactional buyers.

Critics argue that increasing centralisation challenges the decentralised ethos of Bitcoin. The risk is that a few large custodians could accrue disproportionate influence over market flows and network sentiment. Proponents counter that regulated trust models and robust custody reduce systemic risk and enhance asset legitimacy among institutional participants.

IBIT's fee structure is also under scrutiny in comparison to competing ETFs. At 0.25 per cent, it positions itself competitively against alternatives, though slightly higher than passive gold or broad‐market ETFs. Nevertheless, institutional investors appear willing to pay a premium for regulatory certainty and deep liquidity.

Speculation is mounting around BlackRock's next moves. The firm is reportedly exploring tokenised treasury products across other asset classes, including corporate bonds and money‐market instruments. Observers suggest that if IBIT's performance continues, similar frameworks could be deployed for Ethereum or thematic digital‐asset baskets.

As rivals respond, competition intensifies. Fidelity's FBTC and Grayscale's GBTC have begun marketing enhancements and lower fees. Field analysts expect them to intensify efforts, particularly as Bitcoin continues to test and potentially surpass all‐time high prices near $112,000.

