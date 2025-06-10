Bitcoin Surges Past $109,000 As Technical Breakout Draws Fresh Capital

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market saw a strong and broad-based rally during the night and into the morning of June 10, 2025. Major coins posted significant gains, with several altcoins outperforming even the large caps. Here are the latest prices and 24-hour changes for key assets:









Coin

Price (USDT)

24h Change









BTC

109,246.81

+3.67%





ETH

2,668.67

+7.58%





XRP

2.2834

+2.35%





SOL

157.9

+5.28%





LTC

89.81

+2.82%





DOGE

0.1909

+5.66%





ADA

0.6984

+6.06%





Notable Altcoins: WIF +16.25%, LABUBU +34.68%, SKATE +732.29%, FARTCOIN +21.23%











Labubu (LABUBU):** Exploded +34.68%, likely driven by speculative trading and low liquidity.



SKATE:** Skyrocketed +732.29%, indicating a possible listing event or viral trading activity.

WIF, FARTCOIN, ANIME:** All posted double-digit gains, reflecting risk-on sentiment among retail traders.







Trend: Uptrend confirmed. BTC broke above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, with price action decisively above the Ichimoku cloud.



Key Levels: Support at $105,500–$106,000, resistance at $111,650 (ATH).



Indicators: Bollinger Bands expanding, signaling increased volatility. The cloud is green and thickening, reinforcing bullish momentum.

Volume: Substantial, confirming the breakout.







Trend:** Strong short-term uptrend. BTC broke above recent consolidation and is trading above all major moving averages.



Momentum:** RSI is elevated but not yet overbought, suggesting room for further upside.

Support/Resistance:** Immediate support at $107,800; resistance at $109,800–$111,000.







Bitcoin ETFs: After a weak start to June with several days of net outflows (notably $278.4M on June 5 and $47.8M on June 6), ETF flows are showing signs of reversal as BTC rallies. BlackRock's IBIT remains the dominant source of inflows, but overall activity is lower than in May.

Market Commentary:

> "ETF demand softens when Bitcoin enters a period of price inertia... but with this week's rally, renewed inflows could return if BTC holds above $107,000 at the US market open." - CryptoSlate via Bitget







Ethereum:** Outperformed BTC on a percentage basis, driven by ETF optimism and technical breakout.



XRP:** Steady gains, with ETF rumors and upcoming summit providing a bullish narrative.



Solana:** Recovery after a period of underperformance, likely due to renewed Layer-1 hype.

Speculative Altcoins:** SKATE, LABUBU, WIF, FARTCOIN, and ANIME saw extraordinary gains, reflecting high risk appetite and possible viral trading events.







ETF Flows: Renewed optimism as BTC breaks out of a consolidation range, with expectation of inflows resuming if price holds above $107,000.



Technical Breakouts: Both BTC and ETH broke key resistance levels, triggering short liquidations and momentum buying.



Macro Backdrop: No major negative news; rate cut expectations and stable macro conditions are supporting risk assets.

Quotes from Market Makers:

-“Bitcoin holding above $100K for over 25 days indicates a revival in bullish trend, even as investor sentiment remains neutral.” - CoinDCX Research Team

-“A break above $110,000 could trigger short liquidations and push BTC to fresh all-time highs.” - Alankar Saxena, Mudrex CTO

-“Ethereum is also showing strength above $2,600, buoyed by sustained ETF inflows and improving sentiment.” - Alankar Saxena







BTC and ETH: Both are in strong uptrends, with BTC eyeing a retest of all-time highs and ETH targeting $2,800–$2,900 if momentum persists.



Altcoins: Risk appetite is back, with speculative names seeing outsized moves. XRP and SOL are benefiting from sector-specific catalysts.



ETF Flows: Watch for confirmation of renewed inflows as a signal for sustained upside.

Technical Picture: Both daily and 4H charts support further gains, but short-term pullbacks are possible after such strong moves.







BTC: Support at $107,000, resistance at $111,650.



ETH: Support at $2,600, resistance at $2,800–$2,900.

XRP: Watch for ETF news and summit outcomes.



The total crypto market cap is estimated at $2.18 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance steady above 63%.Bitcoin surged past $109,000 after consolidating in a tight $104,000–$106,000 range for several days. The move higher was fueled by renewed ETF inflows and a technical breakout above key resistance. Trading volume was robust, with $839M in the past 24 hours.Ethereum led the majors with a 7.58% gain, breaking out above $2,600 and closing at $2,685, up from $2,508 yesterday.This rally was supported by positive sentiment around ETH ETF inflows and a bullish chart pattern (inverse head and shoulders), suggesting further upside toward $2,800–$2,900 if momentum holds.XRP gained 2.35%, trading at $2.28, amid ongoing speculation about a potential XRP ETF and anticipation for major DeFi and AI integration updates at the upcoming XRPL APEX summit.Solana advanced 5.28% to $157.9, rebounding from recent underperformance. The move was attributed to renewed interest in Layer-1 tokens and strong transaction volumes on the Solana network.LTC rose 2.82% to $89.81, continuing its steady climb, though underperforming the more speculative altcoins.Both timeframes confirm a bullish breakout, but the 4H chart shows the move is relatively fresh and could be subject to short-term pullbacks. The daily chart supports a sustained rally if BTC holds above $107,000.SKATE (+732%), LABUBU (+34.68%), WIF (+16.25%), FARTCOIN (+21.23%), ANIME (+17.37%) - all saw exceptional moves, likely driven by speculative trading and social media buzz.The market rallied on technical breakouts, renewed ETF optimism, and a resurgence in risk appetite among retail and institutional traders. No major negative macro or regulatory news emerged, allowing bullish sentiment to dominate.