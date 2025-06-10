Meghalaya Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Told Lover She Hated Intimacy With Raja, Plotted Murder 3 Days After Marriage: Reports

Chilling revelations are emerging in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case since the alleged accused Sonam Raghuvanshi has been traced. Madhya Pradesh's Indore resident Sonam, who allegedly plotted her husband Raja Raghuwanshi's killing just days into their marriage, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Monday after days on the run. She is accused of conspiring with her lover and hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Marriage, honeymoon, and a planned murder

Sonam married Raja in Indore on May 10, and the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 21. However, their trip ended in tragedy when Raja's body was found in a deep gorge in a hilly forest area near Cherrapunji.

Local police had initially treated the case as a missing persons report but launched a massive search when the couple could not be located. After the body was recovered, Shillong Police ruled out any accident or natural cause and confirmed it was a murder, based on the autopsy report, which found multiple sharp injuries, including two deep wounds on Raja's head.

The disturbing confession

According to sources quoted by India Today, Sonam had confessed to the police that she planned the murder along with her lover Raj Kushwaha. In her chat messages, she reportedly told Raj that she disliked her husband's physical intimacy and had emotionally distanced herself even before marriage.

Police say she deliberately chose a far-off location like Meghalaya to carry out the crime, believing it would delay detection and reduce suspicion. She allegedly discussed the murder plan with Raj just three days after their wedding.

Lover and three others arrested

Raj Kushwaha and three others, identified as Aakash Rajpoot, Vikas alias Vicky, and Anand, have been arrested for their alleged role in the killing. Investigators say Sonam arranged for contract killers, who joined the couple in Meghalaya under the guise of tourists. The plan was executed once the group reached a remote area near Cherrapunji.

Police action and ongoing investigation

Sonam's surrender in Ghazipur marked a turning point in the investigation. Police from Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are now coordinating to reconstruct the sequence of events and secure further digital and forensic evidence.

Officials have recovered key chat messages and call records pointing to premeditated intent. Further interrogations are underway to determine the financial arrangements behind the contract killing and how the assailants traveled with the couple without raising suspicion.

A crime that shocked the nation

The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case has sparked public outrage and media attention due to the shocking events. A honeymoon turning into a carefully orchestrated crime scene has resulted in massive outrage across the country. Police say the murder was not an impulsive act but a cold-blooded plot, driven by emotional detachment and a secret affair.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are working to file a comprehensive chargesheet, while all accused remain in judicial custody.