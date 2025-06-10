COVID-19 Update: Total Active Cases At 6,815 In India, 3 New Deaths Recorded Till 8 Am On June 10
The ministry's daily COVID-19 bulletin showed a rise of 324 new cases across India since yesterday, with Karnataka being the most affected, having reported 136 new COVID-19 cases, data showed.
It is followed by Gujarat (129 new cases), Kerala (96), Madhya Pradesh (9), Haryana (8), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (5), Chhatisgarh (3), Jharkhand (2), and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur (1 case each).
The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, did not report new cases over the past 24 hours, as per the data.
Further, the total number of patients discharged since January 2025 is at 7,644 with as many as 783 of these being till June 10. It added that COVID-19 data from West Bengal is still awaited.COVID-19 death tally: Adds 3 deaths today, total at 68 so far this year
According to the ministry bulletin, the COVID-19 death toll in India, since January this year is at 68 so far, with three new COVID-19 deaths reported till 8 am on June 10.
- One death was reported in Delhi, where a 90-year-old woman with respiratory acidosis passed away due to comorbidities - the report called the COVID-19 finding“incidental”. While in Jharkhand, a 44-year-old man suffering from aspirational pneumonia, septic shock, hypertension, and hypothyroidism died from COVID-19. And in Kerala, a 79-year-old man with diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and heart failure passed away due to Covid-19 pneumonia and sepsis.
Overall, since January 2025, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths - 18, followed by Kerala (16), Karnataka (9), Delhi (8), Tamil Nadu (6), Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat (2 each); and Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal (1 each).
To bolster readiness, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently.
