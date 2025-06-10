Kharkiv Strike: Body Found Under Factory Rubble, Five Still Missing
According to him,“during search and rescue operations at the enterprise that was shelled on June 7, a human body was found. The process of removing it is currently underway.”
Work is being carried out around the clock. Five more people may still be trapped under the rubble.Read also: Russian artillery shells Kupiansk district, one person wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 7, from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., Russian troops carried out one of the largest attacks on Kharkiv , with nearly 60 explosions. The enemy used 50 UAVs, missiles, and guided aerial bombs. The Kyiv and Osnovyanskyi districts were hit. Hits were recorded on an enterprise, an apartment building, and the private sector. Fifty-six buildings were damaged in the city, and fires broke out . As of the evening of June 9, three people were known to have been killed and 22 injured. Six employees of the enterprise were considered missing.
Photo: State Emergency Service
