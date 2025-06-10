Suez CEO Sets Forth Uzbekistan's Water Sector Landscape

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's water and wastewater infrastructure presents a major opportunity for modernization, with a focus on reducing losses, improving energy efficiency, and building local capacity, said Paul Bourdillon, CEO Europe & Central Asia, Suez, during the panel discussion themed 'EU-Central Asia Partnership: The Road from Samarkand Summit' within the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Bourdillon highlighted that up until about 2018, the water infrastructure in the region had been in dire straits due to years of neglect, leading to antiquated systems plagued by significant water wastage and energy inefficiency.

“The water networks are losing a lot of water and are very inefficient in terms of energy,” he noted.

He further highlighted the point about the need to cultivate homegrown talent that measures up to global benchmarks. Suez has been in the thick of it, rolling up its sleeves and striking a deal with the city of Tashkent through the first co-management contract. This partnership focuses on introducing new technologies, including digital solutions that improve network repairs, leak detection, and proactive infrastructure renewal-leading to significant water savings for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Bourdillon underscored the critical need for water conservation, especially given Uzbekistan's strong demographic growth and its vulnerability to climate change. He also stressed ongoing initiatives to optimize energy consumption through innovative digital tools developed in collaboration with local authorities.

Most importantly, Bourdillon emphasized capacity building and knowledge transfer as key elements in achieving sustainable improvements.

“We are supporting and training many teams in water and wastewater management, bringing international expertise so Uzbekistan can become best in class in this field,” he said.

He arrived at the understanding that thriving modernization endeavors hinge not solely on technological advancements but also on the enhancement of human capabilities, positioning the water sector as a fertile ground for investment and growth.