Azerbaijan Rolling Out Design Of Liberated Village In Its Aghdam
The settlements are designed, improvements are carried out, and former internally displaced persons return to their native lands.
As a continuation of these efforts, Goytapa village in the Aghdam district will also be designed.
Thus, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts has already concluded the relevant work.
The organization entrusted the design work of the village to the EL&EN company and signed a contract.
According to the contract, the company was paid 1.08 million manat ($640,000).
To recall, on April 25, 1994, Goytapa village was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces.
On November 20, 2020, it was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Currently, the village is undergoing restoration and reconstruction and revitalization as part of the Great Return program.
