Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Advancing Rights Of Persons With Disabilities


2025-06-10 02:03:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enzi
NEW YORK, June 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah affirmed the country's strong commitment to promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their participation in national development.
Speaking to KUNA ahead of the 18th session of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), held at the United Nations from June 9 to 12, Al-Huwailah highlighted Kuwait's efforts to align with international agreements and achieve social justice and sustainable developments.
She noted that this year's conference focuses on enhancing public awareness of the rights and contributions of persons with disabilities in the lead-up to the Second World Summit for Social Development.
Key topics of the conference include innovative financing, the role of technology and AI in promoting inclusion, and the rights of indigenous persons with disabilities.
Dr.. Al-Huwailah also stressed the importance of Arab coordination, citing the regional meeting chaired by Bahrain, which aimed to unify joint efforts, and underscored Kuwait's active role in implementing the CRPD and updating national legislation accordingly.
The minister revealed that Kuwait launched Kuwait Disability Guide 2025 in May, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), and is currently conducting a comprehensive review of its laws regarding persons with disabilities.
A high-level national committee has also been established to oversee implementation of international and local disability-related frameworks.
Dr. Al-Huwailah expressed support for Qatar's preparations to host the Second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025. (end)
ast


MENAFN10062025000071011013ID1109654296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search