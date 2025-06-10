Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 5: Kamal Haasan Starter Earns THIS Check

'Thug Life' has performed poorly at the box office, earning very little on its fifth day. Check all details here.

'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha, Abirami, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Ashok Selvan, and others, was released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Due to the Kannada language controversy, it wasn't released in Karnataka on June 5th, when it premiered in other languages. Since its release, the film has received negative reviews.

The film's hit songs, the Kannada language controversy, the inclusion of Joju George for Kerala audiences, Simbu's presence to attract youngsters, and the hit song 'Jingucha' created high expectations on social media. However, the film ultimately flopped. The combination of Mani Ratnam directing Kamal Haasan after 38 years generated immense excitement. The trailer and teaser further fueled expectations, with fans predicting a world-class film.

But the release proved disappointing, with a weak screenplay that didn't live up to the hype. 'Thug Life' faced harsh criticism online, impacting its box office performance. Even small-budget films with minimal promotion are finding success, while 'Thug Life', with its high budget, star cast, and substantial investment, has flopped due to a poor screenplay.

Despite good advance bookings, the film didn't meet expectations in the following days, disappointing the 'Thug Life' team. Two weeks before the release, the team promoted the film across several states, including Tamil Nadu, with promotional events, press meets, and interviews.

According to box office tracking websites, 'Thug Life' collected ₹15.5 crore on its first day, ₹7.15 crore on the second, ₹7.75 crore on the third, ₹6.5 crore on the fourth, and ₹3.25 crore on the fifth day. It's estimated to have earned only around ₹40 crore in India, significantly less than 'Indian 2'. While daily collections are being reported, the 'Thug Life' team remains silent.

It's clear that star power, director status, a huge cast, and a big budget won't cut it in Tamil cinema anymore. Directors need to understand that a good screenplay is the key to attracting audiences.