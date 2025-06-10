Mika Singh Birthday: Check Singer's Net Worth, House, Private Jet And More

Mika Singh Property: One of Bollywood's most famous singers, Mika Singh, has turned 48. On his birthday, we're diving into Mika's property, car collection, and luxurious lifestyle

Famous for his unique voice in Bollywood, few know that Mika Singh's first salary was a mere 75 rupees. Today, however, he's rolling in millions. He's also invested heavily in real estate.

Born on June 10, 1977, in Punjab, Mika Singh's real name is Amrik Singh. He's the younger brother of popular singer Daler Mehndi. Mika used to sing for 500 rupees, but now charges 20-50 lakhs per song.

Reports suggest Mika Singh owns property worth 450 crores. Besides a lavish home, he also owns a luxurious farmhouse. He has a plush house in Andheri, Mumbai, called Mika Island.

Mika Singh has bought 99 houses and says he'll soon hit 100. He also owns a private jet and frequently shares its photos on Instagram.

Mika Singh's car collection includes a Hummer H3, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ford Mustang, and a Porsche Panamera. He was the first Indian customer to buy a Range Rover Autobiography Limo.

Mika Singh is an Indian singer, rapper, and musician. His famous songs include 'Bas Ek King' (Singh Is Kinng), 'Mauja Hi Mauja' (Jab We Met), 'Ibn-e-Batuta' (Ishqiya), 'Dhinka Chika' (Ready), and 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' (Rowdy Rathore). He has also released several music albums.