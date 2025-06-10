Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Russian Field Depots With Drone In Kupiansk Sector


2025-06-10 01:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A real jackpot - three enemy field depots at once. Fuel, food, and ammo! And all of it taken out by a single little FPV drone. Naturally, it couldn't handle the excitement and quite literally burst from happiness (exploded)," the group said.

Photo: screenshot from the video

