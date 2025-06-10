Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Private Homes, Vehicles Damaged In Kyiv Region Following Missile And Drone Attack


Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kalashnyk noted that the consequences of the attack were recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts. Private homes were damaged, and vehicles were burning.

Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Four injured, damage and fires reported in seven districts

"I urge all residents to remain in safe places until the threat has passed. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," he wrote, adding that more detailed information would be provided later.

Ukrainian air defense forces were actively engaged in repelling the drone attack over the Kyiv region overnight.

