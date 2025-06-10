Private Homes, Vehicles Damaged In Kyiv Region Following Missile And Drone Attack
Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Kalashnyk noted that the consequences of the attack were recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts. Private homes were damaged, and vehicles were burning.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Four injured, damage and fires reported in seven districts
"I urge all residents to remain in safe places until the threat has passed. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," he wrote, adding that more detailed information would be provided later.
Ukrainian air defense forces were actively engaged in repelling the drone attack over the Kyiv region overnight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment