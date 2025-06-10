'He'd Only Have To Show Proof Of Life Once In A While': Joe Biden's Advisors Hid His Decline And The Media Didn't Dig Hard Enough

MENAFN - The Conversation) Last week, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into“who ran the United States while President Biden was in office”, alleging top aides masked the“cognitive decline” of his predecessor. The announcement referenced revelations in a new book by journalists Jake Tapper (CNN) and Alex Thompson (Axios).

Original Sin made headlines last month for revealing that Biden's declining physical and cognitive health had been hidden from the public by his closest aides and his loyal but overly protective wife, Jill Biden.

Whatever merit there is in Trump's order must be seen alongside his bottomless cynicism. He seizes on the two authors' investigative journalism to continue tarnishing his predecessor's reputation, while doing everything in his power to bully news companies such as CBS over almost meritless defamation cases and to cut the funding of public media organisations PBS and NPR.

Review: Original Sin – Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Hutchinson Heinemann)

In November 2020, Biden was seen by many as a hero. He won the American election and saved the country from Donald Trump, who scholars judged among the worst presidents in the nation's history, not least because just over 384,500 people died from COVID-19 that year .

Today, just as many see Biden as a villain. He said he would be a“bridge” president. He knew he would have ended his second term aged 86 if he had won and served it, so said he would hand over to a successor well in time for the 2024 election. But he didn't. Not until three and a half weeks after his wincingly bad performance in a debate with Trump last June.

By then it was too late for his Democratic Party to go through its usual primaries process. Biden anointed his vice president Kamala Harris as his successor, but with only 107 days to campaign before the election, it is more accurate to say he gave her what football commentators call a“hospital pass”.

Donald Trump regained the presidency. Four months into his second term, all but his most loyal supporters (and this time he has made sure to surround himself only with loyal supporters) think it is already much worse than his first.

Whatever Biden achieved in his presidency is being forgotten amid the horror at watching America's democratic institutions assaulted by an authoritarian leader determined to undo Biden's policies, especially on climate change.

What on earth happened? How much responsibility does Biden bear? Did the news media subject Biden to sufficient scrutiny before the debate last June? Was everyone except the MAGA base suffering from a new variant of what conservative commentators long ago dubbed“Trump derangement syndrome”?

In short order, the answers are: Biden declined faster and worse than had been anticipated; a lot; the media possibly didn't scrutinise him enough, but it's more complicated than that – and, yes,“Trump derangement syndrome” was a factor, though not quite in the way conservative commentators thought.

Did the news media subject Biden to sufficient scrutiny? Andrew Harnik/AAP

Clooney's alarm

Original Sin's most spectacular revelation was that at a Democrat fundraising event last year, Biden did not appear to recognise George Clooney – who as well as being an actor, is a longtime Democrat supporter and a friend of the president.

Clooney was shocked by Biden's frail appearance.“Holy shit,” he thought, according to the authors, as he watched Biden enter the room, taking tiny steps with“an aide guiding him by his arm”. The book describes the excruciating moment in detail:

George Clooney and bystanders were shocked when Biden didn't recognise his film-star friend at a 2024 fundraiser. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AAP

A Hollywood VIP who witnessed the moment told the authors“it was not okay”, describing it as“uncomfortable”. Clooney felt he had to sound the alarm publicly, which he did in an impassioned opinion piece for The New York Times a few weeks later, on July 10. He wrote about how he loved and respected Biden, but

Just days after publicity about the book began, news broke that Biden has stage four prostate cancer – and that he had not had a prostate test for more than a decade.

The 'loyalty police'

Tapper and Thompson's book derives not only from their day jobs, but from reporting they have done since last November's election, including interviews with 200 people. Some of them, even now, prefer to speak on background rather than be named.

Through them, they tell a bracing story with three main themes.

First, there is the unblinking loyalty of close aides. Chief strategist Mike Donilon had been with Biden since 1981. Bruce Reed was a speechwriter and longtime political consultant. Steve Ricchetti had been Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president, and was also a friend who would watch the morning political shows with him. All four of Richetti's children worked in the Biden administration, the authors write.

Jill Biden's longtime aides, Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, were fiercely protective of the Bidens as much as the office of the president.“Are you a Biden person?” they would ask, leading other aides to label them the“loyalty police”.

Collectively, the close aides were known as The Politburo. Kamala Harris' aides called them a“cabal of the unhelpful”. Time and again, they responded to queries about Biden's health with firm assurances he was doing fine – even though the president needed to be supplied with cue cards when he was meeting his cabinet secretaries.

Jill Biden's fiercely protective aides were labelled 'the loyalty police'. Stan Gilliland/AAP

Biden, like previous presidents, had an annual medical check-up and was given a clean bill of health. But doctors outside the White House noted that his cognitive abilities were not tested. Asked about this, aides – and Biden himself – would say he passed a cognitive test every day of his presidency, which was a superficially plausible but practically meaningless statement.

Some aides genuinely believed in Biden, while others harboured doubts. The latter suppressed those to focus on the task of defeating Trump in 2024. One told Tapper and Thompson:“He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years – he'd only have to show proof of life every once in a while.” Which sounds pretty much like the plot of the 1989 movie, Weekend at Bernie's , except the situation was anything but comic.

Biden's aides admonished journalists, including Alex Thompson, for even raising the issue of the president's health. Worse, they shielded Biden from what his own pollsters were saying about his dire prospects for re-election.

The oldest presidential candidates

For Biden, work usually began at 9am, included two hours in the afternoon for“POTUS time”, and finished at 4.30pm when he had dinner. Availability for evening events was limited. By 2024, cabinet secretaries in the Biden administration told Tapper and Thompson that Biden could not be relied upon to be available at 2am for the kind of emergency the presidency can require.

Everyone knew, or at least suspected this. In 2020, Biden and Trump were the two oldest people to contest the presidency . When the 78-year-old Biden won, he became the oldest serving president in a country that has no upper age limits in the congress or the senate.

After the Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, born the same year as Biden, froze in public a second time, in 2023, his fellow Republican Nikki Haley said ,“The Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country [...] You have to know when to leave.”

When the Democrats did unexpectedly well at the 2022 midterm elections, Biden's aides took that as a sign he should run again, rather than note the level of protest in the midterm vote, which came soon after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision on abortion.

The opinion polls, though, were telling. An early November 2022 Ipsos poll had the president's approval rating at a low 39%, Tapper and Thompson report. Two thirds of those surveyed said they thought the country was on the wrong track. When Ipsos ran a poll after the midterm election, 68% said Biden might not be up for the challenge of running in 2024. Worse, almost half of Democrats agreed.

Joe Biden's onstage fall at the United States Air Force Academy in 2023 was an unwelcome sign of his physical aging. Andrew Harnik/AAP

Biden's aides may have been right to marvel at what their boss could still do, and to resent the media harping on about Biden's age while turning a blind eye to his cheeseburger-chomping, Coke-slurping political nemesis, only four years younger. The bitter fact for them is that by 2020 Biden looked and sounded frail while Trump looked and sounded commanding.

Trump may have lied repeatedly during the debate last June, but in a real sense that was not news; Trump lies as easily as he breathes. What was news was watching a mumbling, open-mouthed US president freeze on live television.

Grisly anecdotes and Hunter Biden

Original Sin is replete with grisly anecdotes about Biden's decrepitude.“The guy can't form a fucking sentence”, thought one aide attending to him onboard Air Force One. This leads to the second main theme: the tragic circumstances that appear to have accelerated the decline.

It is well known that personal tragedy has scarred – and in crucial ways shaped – Biden's life and career. He lost his first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a car accident in 1972. Their young sons, Beau and Hunter, were in the car. They survived but Hunter suffered a fractured skull, an injury with lifelong effects, according to Tapper and Thompson.

Joe Biden with his sons and first wife Neilia (centre), who died with their daughter Naomi in a 1972 car accident. AAP

Beau served as an army officer in the Iraq war. On his return, he was elected attorney-general of Delaware in 2006 and 2010. He planned to run for governor in 2016. But a year earlier, the brain cancer for which he was first treated in 2013 recurred; he died in May 2015. In a worrying precursor to later actions, the Bidens kept Beau's illness a secret.“Beau's death aged him significantly,” a longtime Biden confidant told Tapper and Thompson.“His shoulders looked smaller. His face looked more gaunt. In his eyes, you could just see it.”

A year later, Hunter Biden became addicted to crack cocaine. Ashley, Biden's daughter by his second wife Jill, also struggled with addiction. Both spiralled downwards after Beau's death, which weighed heavily on their father. As the authors write:

In 2021 Hunter published a memoir, Beautiful Things , and travelled round the country in an effort to provide hope to others struggling with addiction. The memoir's candour provided valuable information to David Weiss , a special counsel appointed by Attorney-General Merrick Garland in 2023.

Weiss had been previously appointed by the first Trump administration to investigate the contents of a laptop Hunter Biden left at a repair shop. Biden had not interfered with Garland's decision, as he did not want to be seen as behaving the way his predecessor had.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden over his possession of a handgun while being addicted to cocaine. A plea deal broke down and Hunter faced trial in 2024. The Biden family attended each day of the trial. Biden felt guilty, believing Hunter would never have been on trial if he wasn't the president's son.

There is little doubt the Republicans weaponised Hunter Biden's actions, but he gave them plenty of ammunition. He had had an extramarital affair with his brother's widow and had introduced her to cocaine, to which she became addicted. There is more, but you get the (tawdry) picture.

Then, after the election in November, Biden did what he had repeatedly said he wouldn't, exercising his power as president to pardon his son . It may have been the understandable action of a besieged father, but Biden did not frame it that way, blaming Garland, wrongly, for pursuing the case.

After the November 2024 election, Biden pardoned his son Hunter. Evan Vucci/AAP

Equally to the point, the authors report that Trump's lawyers took note, believing the Hunter Biden pardon“gave them a great deal of leeway on whether they could pardon and free from prison the hundreds of convicted January 6 insurrectionists” from the 2021 Capitol riot. Which of course Trump did as soon as he took office in January 2025.

The old adage has it that two wrongs don't make a right. But for a politician who had won the presidency promising to be everything Trump was not, it was a fatal, final blow to Biden's credibility.

The media 'missed a lot'

The third theme of the book asks how much of all this the news media reported during Biden's presidency. Some, but not all of it – including some by Thompson, who recently won a White House Correspondents' Association award for his disclosures.

Both he and his co-author acknowledge they and other journalists did not dig hard enough to reveal the extent to which the Biden administration was hampered by the president's declining health. Said Thompson:

It is worth keeping this in perspective. The news media's failings in the lead up to the Iraq war in 2003 were more significant. Then, too many journalists swallowed the administration's lines justifying its decision to invade a country, while the work of those who did report sceptically was buried well inside the newspaper. There, it "played as quietly as a lullaby”, as The New York Times' first public editor, Daniel Okrent, wrote in 2003 .

The war's reporting led to a lot of soul searching in American newsrooms. If there was a coverup in the media about the Biden administration, it wasn't very effective, wrote media critic Jon Allsop in the New Yorker.“Not least because the majority of the public thought Biden was too old long before the debate.”

The other element infecting both the mainstream media and social media is divisiveness, rancour and hostility. It is hard, for journalists and the public, to see political information other than through a hyper-partisan lens. I felt this acutely when reading the section in Original Sin about Biden getting drawn into the FBI's investigation of Trump for withholding classified documents – when the FBI found Biden had done essentially the same thing. (Though it should be stressed Biden, unlike Trump, cooperated at all times.)

'Well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory'

It was through this investigation that special counsel Robert Hur's recording of a long interview with Biden came to light. Journalists were backgrounded that Hur was a right-wing operative; he was anything but that, write Tapper and Thompson. He treated Biden fairly and respectfully. In the interview, excerpts of which run to seven pages of the book, Biden rambles and needs regular reminding of facts – including the year his son Beau died.

In Hur's report , released in 2024, he found Biden had inappropriately retained classified documents but he did not recommend pressing charges. To a jury, Hur concluded, Biden would present“as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”. He was making the kind of decision prosecutors routinely make about the likelihood of a conviction.

Hur was attacked by the White House and much of the media as a partisan warrior who had brought up the death of the president's son in the interview, when it was Biden who mentioned it himself. If Hur really had been a partisan warrior, the authors write, he would have recommended continuing with the prosecution.

Special Counsel Robert Hur was branded a right-wing operative, but was 'anything but', write Tapper and Thompson. Nathan Howard/AAP

Several months later, after the disastrous Biden-Trump debate, friends and colleagues texted Hur saying he must have felt vindicated.“Hur told them that all he felt was sad. How could anyone look at Joe Biden at that debate and not feel bad?”

It is true that aides, and sometimes the news media, have covered up previous presidents' health issues, such as Franklin Roosevelt's paralysis from polio , John Kennedy's debilitating back pain that required heavy doses of painkillers, and Ronald Reagan's Alzheimer's disease .

Tapper and Thompson argue the coverup of Biden's health problems is the most consequential in presidential history.

Underplays Biden's achievements

The authors successfully prosecute their case about Biden's responsibility for his own demise. Perhaps worried they may not be believed by Democrat supporters, they continue amassing evidence well beyond that point, which means the minutiae of aides continuing to deny the reality of Biden's decline becomes repetitive.

Their relentless focus on Biden's decline also means they underplay both his achievements as a president and the breadth of his character. At one point, they admiringly refer to Richard Ben Cramer's book about the 1988 presidential campaign, What it Takes , which includes Biden's failed attempt to win the Democratic nomination for the presidency.

Cramer's book is a massive 1,047 pages. He interviewed more than a thousand people and took so long on the book it came out during the next presidential campaign, in which Bill Clinton was elected.

One reviewer, Richard Brownstein, wrote of it :“Presidential elections are the white whale of American journalism – and in Cramer they have found a manic Melville.” But it is written in an intimate, novelistic style, taking the reader deep into the lives and thoughts and feelings of the candidates, George H.W Bush, Bob Dole, Michael Dukakis, Richard Gephardt, Gary Hart and Biden.

Cramer told Robert Boynton in an interview for his 2005 book, The New New Journalism , he was amazed political journalists spend so little time talking to childhood friends, family and early colleagues.

As such, Cramer provides a deeper, richer portrait of Biden as an idiosyncratic and flawed, but also impressive politician, who was a force of nature in his youth. By comparison, Original Sin reads like an autopsy: which in a way, it is. If you want to remember why Biden became an effective politician in the first place, seek out a copy of What it Takes.

In the end, though, whatever achievements Biden had as president are being overtaken by his disastrous decision to try to hang on for a second term. By the evidence presented in Original Sin,“Honest Joe” was, like many politicians, prey to ego and overvaulting ambition, and prone to secrecy when it suited him.

He and his aides thought – and astonishingly still do think – he was the person best able to repel the return of a person they feared (with good reason) would do enormous damage to the country. Biden said this after the November election, earning Harris's ire, for which he apologised, and Donilon affirmed it in an interview with the authors early this year.

The savage irony is, by their actions, Biden and his team eased Trump's path to victory last November. Now, it is not just Americans but the rest of the world who are left to deal with the second Trump administration.