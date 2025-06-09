Arlo Announces New Audio AI Smart Home Security Feature In Upgrade To Secure Plus Service Plan

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Newly Added Arlo Intelligence-Powered Feature Empowers Arlo Secure Subscribers to Make Better Informed Decisions to Protect What Matters Most

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 – Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, has just announced the next evolution of Arlo's industry-leading home security subscription service in Australia & New Zealand featuring groundbreaking AI technology, Advanced Audio Detection.

“Arlo continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home security with our relentless focus on industry-first innovations,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo.“Leveraging Arlo Intelligence, a high-performance smart security AI engine with robust detection and recognition capabilities, Arlo Secure delivers a smarter, more personalised security experience that empowers quick and informed decision making.”

Arlo Secure Plus enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Powered by Arlo Intelligence, Arlo Secure provides an intuitive, informed security experience with real, tangible value to users. Its comprehensive suite of AI features help users better understand what's happening in and around their homes, allowing for quick and appropriate responses to potential emergency events.

Arlo Secure Plus has now expanded on the previously introduced Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, and Custom Detection capabilities to add Advanced Audio Detection. This new capability notifies users when critical sounds such as screams, gunshots, dog barks, glass breaking, or Smoke/CO alarms are detected. Each alert is designed to provide real-time awareness and enable swift action, further strengthening Arlo's commitment to proactive, intelligent security.

Advanced Audio Detection includes:



Scream Detection: When your camera hears a scream, you'll get an alert so you can act quickly if needed.

Gunshot Detection: At the sound of gunfire, receive an alert about serious activity and view live video

Dog Bark Detection: When your dog barks, you'll be notified so you can view live video and determine if it's reacting to a threat or the next door neighbour's cat. Glass Break Detection: Get an alert when your camera hears glass breaking and view live video, check your house or car, and notify family at home of suspicious activity.

See also Global Investors Eye Bangkok's Rarest Luxury Wellness Penthouses at Award-Winning ROMM Convent

Across Australia and New Zealand, Advanced Audio Detection will be supported on the Essential Indoor 2K & Wired Floodlight and available to customers starting this month. A 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus is included with the purchase of these and other Arlo products.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and comprehensive list of features and services, visit .