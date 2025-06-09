Brazil Cooperates With Comoros In Waste Management
The visits to recycling centers, waste pickers' cooperatives, and composting plants took place throughout last week, during which the delegation from the African Arab country also learned about the activities carried out by the Urban Cleaning Service (SLU) of the Federal District Government. Organized with the support of the State Health Department of the Federal District, the delegation from Comoros also visited the hospital waste disposal system at the Hospital de Base.
Visits were made to cooperatives and institutions involved in solid waste management in both Brasília and satellite cities of the Federal District, such as Samambaia and Ceilândia. Among them were sanitation company Sustentare Saneamento DF and the Recicle a Vida project.
The visit was part of the“Improvement of Solid Waste Management in Comoros” project, a partnership between the ABC and the Comoros Agency for International Cooperation (ACCI). After the meetings concluded on Friday (6), one of the ACCI representatives remained in Brasília until Sunday (8) for further meetings with the ABC regarding potential cooperation projects in other areas.
