Costa Rica Celebrates Friendship With Switzerland In A Festival Of Flavors And Culture

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Barrio Escalante will be filled with alpine flavors, traditional recipes, and cultural experiences for the Swiss Gastronomic Festival, which will be held from June 6 to 15 in San José .

The event commemorates 160 years of diplomatic relations between Costa Rica and Switzerland and will include 14 restaurants offering dishes inspired by traditional Swiss recipes.

“We are very proud to organize the Swiss Gastronomic Festival... we seek to enrich urban life and provide experiences that connect people with the diversity and flavors of the world,” said Mónica Mendoza, Executive Director of Distrito G.

The festival is a joint initiative between Distrito G and the Swiss Embassy in Costa Rica and will also offer cultural activities open to the public, such as workshops, traditional games, and food awards.

The festival dishes were designed by chefs Nicolá Denoth (Bernina Artisan Food, Nicoya) and Paolo Gubser (Gubser Ticino, Carthage), who brought their Swiss culinary knowledge and traditions to each recipe.

Emiliano's Gastro Pub: Cheese fondue

Agüizotes: Ghackets with Hörnli (pasta with ground beef and cheese sauce)

Olio: Zürcher Geschnetzeltes with Rösti (Zurich-style beef with fried hash browns)

Tapis y Tapas: Bündner Gerstensuppe (barley soup)

Dulce Junio: Apfelstrudel (apple strudel)

Loretto's: Bratwurst with Zwiebelsauce and Kartoffelstock (sausage with onion sauce and mashed potatoes)

Perséfone y Deméter: Chinese fondue

Casa Dominga: Käsekuchen (quiche)

Árbol de Seda: Älplermagronen with Apfelmus (macaroni) Alpine cheese with apple puree)

Garden Bistro: Costine mit Kartoffelsalat (grilled pork ribs with potato salad)

Alma de Árbol: Ticinese Minestrone (vegetable and pancetta soup)

Vinoteca: Risotto with porcini mushrooms

Wilk: Rösti (fried grated potatoes)

Bacano: Käse und Landjäger (Swiss cheese and dry sausage)

All dishes will be paired with Bavaria beer in their various forms, to complement the gastronomic experience.

“We are very pleased to celebrate 160 years of relations between Switzerland and Costa Rica through this festival. Gastronomy is one of the most delicious ways to get closer to a culture,” commented Swiss Ambassador Riccarda Torriani.

The festival will not only offer a gastronomic offering, but also a cultural experience for the whole family. Several free activities will take place throughout the week:

Embroidery Workshop: Thursday, June 6, 5:00 p.m., at Dulce Junio

Pub Quiz: Tuesday, June 10, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Perséfone & Deméter

Chocolate Workshop: Wednesday, June 11, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Árbol de Seda

Traditional Card Game“Jass”: Saturday, June 14, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Garden Bistró

Attendees will be eligible for prizes such as overnight stays at hotels with Swiss ties and a sustainable focus, such as Finca Chiribita, Suizo Loco Lodge, Hotel Astra Nosara, and Hotel Capitán Suizo.

Distrito G emphasized that these types of activities position Barrio Escalante as an artistic, culinary, and multicultural meeting point.“The Swiss Gastronomic Festival is much more than a culinary tour: it is a symbolic way to celebrate the historical ties and friendship that have united Costa Rica and Switzerland for 160 years,” the organization stated.

The embassy also reaffirmed its commitment to cultural promotion:“We are pleased to contribute to introducing Switzerland to the Costa Rican public through its culture and gastronomy.”-

