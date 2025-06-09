National Veal Project Funding Exceeds EGP 9.5Bn, Supporting Over 44,800 Beneficiaries: Agriculture Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, announced that total funding for Egypt's National Veal Project has surpassed EGP 9.5bn, providing vital support to more than 44,800 beneficiaries. The initiative has enabled the rearing and fattening of over 518,000 head of livestock, significantly boosting meat and dairy production across the country.

The Minister confirmed that the project's Board of Directors recently approved EGP 275.885m in new funding. This latest allocation will support 393 additional beneficiaries, primarily small-scale breeders and young graduates, and will cover 3,929 head of livestock. With this expansion, the project's cumulative funding now exceeds EGP 9.565bn.

The National Veal Project supports both meat production through calves and milk production through high-yielding heifers, aiming to improve food security and stabilize prices for red meat and dairy products. The project is part of the broader Decent Life presidential initiative, launched by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to uplift rural communities and enhance the livelihoods of small farmers.

Minister Farouk emphasized the project's role in ensuring the availability of affordable red meat for consumers while supporting local producers. He highlighted the ongoing field follow-ups conducted by dedicated committees from the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector and the General Authority for Veterinary Services. These efforts, in cooperation with agricultural and veterinary directorates across governorates, aim to provide comprehensive veterinary care and on-the-ground support to resolve challenges faced by project participants.

Mostafa El-Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, noted that pre-financing inspections are conducted in coordination with the Agricultural Bank of Egypt and the National Bank of Egypt. These inspections ensure beneficiaries have suitable facilities for livestock before receiving funding. Once animals are delivered, they are insured under the Livestock Insurance Fund at a subsidized rate, granting breeders access to essential support services.

Tarek Suleiman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, encouraged interested individuals to apply through their nearest agricultural office, or branches of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt and the National Bank of Egypt, which have a wide presence across governorates. Applications can also be made directly through the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector.