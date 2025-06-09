Chicago Parenting Time Lawyer Russell D. Knight Explains How To Get 50/50 Joint Custody In Illinois

Securing a 50/50 joint custody arrangement can be one of the most critical issues for separating parents in Illinois. In a detailed breakdown of legal options and court practices, Chicago parenting time lawyer Russell D. Knight ( ) provides insight into how joint parenting time and decision-making responsibilities can be pursued in an Illinois divorce or parentage action. Drawing on Illinois statutes and court rulings, Knight emphasizes the importance of preparation, cooperation, and legal strategy when working toward equal parenting arrangements.

While Illinois no longer uses the term“custody,” parenting time and decision-making responsibilities have replaced it in state law. Nonetheless, the concept of a 50/50 joint custody arrangement remains a practical and emotional priority for many parents. As a Chicago parenting time lawyer, Russell D. Knight highlights that such arrangements are not automatically granted and are typically subject to the best interest of the child standard. Courts are often cautious with 50/50 splits, especially in cases with high conflict between parents.

Knight underscores that the legal route to 50/50 joint custody begins with an agreed allocation of parenting time and responsibilities. According to Knight,“Just have your divorce attorney draw up and submit an Agreed Allocation Of Parenting Time and Parenting Responsibilities.” Parents are required to file a proposed parenting plan within 120 days of initiating proceedings. This plan should outline a balanced schedule that equals 50/50 parenting time, even if it doesn't explicitly use that terminology. From his experience as a Chicago parenting time lawyer, Knight starts each divorce with a client's“wish list” that translates into legal documents aimed at reaching this goal.

Joint decision-making responsibilities cover four major areas: education, health, religion, and extracurricular activities. Knight includes sample language in his parenting plans to support shared decision-making, outlining clear communication expectations between parents. For instance, in cases of emergency, one parent may act but must inform the other promptly. If agreement proves difficult, a 50/50 parenting time goal can also be supported through court-ordered mediation, which is required under Illinois law when parents cannot agree on a plan.

Mediation is another pathway Russell D. Knight discusses in the article.“Just tell the mediator, 'I want 50/50,' and don't budge from that,” he advises. Mediation sessions can be conducted through Cook County's Family Mediation Services or with private mediators. While the mediator's job is not to take sides, they will try to guide both parents toward a resolution that may include equal parenting time. If mediation fails, the court may appoint a guardian ad litem to investigate and make recommendations regarding the child's best interests.

A guardian ad litem becomes a central figure in the 50/50 custody process when agreement and mediation do not work. This appointed attorney investigates all relevant facts and prepares a report for the court, which heavily influences the final order. Knight advises clients to treat these interviews seriously and communicate their willingness to meet any benchmarks set by the guardian. He recommends clients ask,“What will it take for me to get 50/50 joint custody?” and make sure the guardian provides concrete criteria.

If the guardian's report does not recommend joint custody despite completed benchmarks, the legal strategy shifts to preparing for trial or requesting specific clauses in the parenting plan that allow for later modification. Knight points to a statutory requirement for parenting plans to include terms for potential changes. This allows parents to return to court once certain conditions are met, paving the way for eventual 50/50 parenting time.

A Chicago child support lawyer like Knight also emphasizes that changes in parenting time do not always require a long wait. While decision-making changes are restricted for two years, parenting time can be modified sooner with a showing of changed circumstances. These can be relatively simple, such as a job change or relocation. Courts require that changes be in the child's best interests, and if the earlier plan outlines triggers for adjustment, courts are likely to follow through.

When arguing for more time, Knight warns against criticizing the other parent unless their conduct directly affects the child. Illinois law does not consider a parent's character unless it impacts the parent-child relationship. Instead, showing a cooperative attitude can bolster a parent's position. Courts evaluate each parent's willingness to support the child's relationship with the other parent. High-conflict cases might qualify for a rare“parallel parenting” arrangement, but most decisions favor cooperative behavior.

Another overlooked but valuable strategy mentioned is requesting the“right of first refusal.” This clause allows one parent to care for the child during the other parent's absence instead of using a third party like a babysitter or relative. If exercised frequently, this can create a foundation for requesting increased formal parenting time.

The final piece of the custody puzzle is child support. Illinois calculates support based on overnights and income. If both parents have more than 146 overnights annually, the child support obligation is significantly reduced. Russell D. Knight advises that if incomes are comparable, parents might find it simpler to waive support and split expenses evenly.

Achieving a 50/50 joint custody arrangement in Illinois is possible but requires strategic action, consistency, and a clear understanding of state laws and court expectations. Following the steps outlined by Chicago parenting time lawyer Russell D. Knight can lead parents toward balanced parenting roles post-divorce or parentage action.

Parents seeking to secure equal time with their children should act early, stay focused on cooperation, and remain firm in their goals. Navigating the process with legal guidance can improve the chances of a favorable outcome for all parties involved.

About Law Office of Russell D. Knight:

The Law Office of Russell D. Knight is a Chicago-based family law firm committed to helping clients navigate divorce, child custody, and custody matters. With a focus on practical legal solutions grounded in Illinois law, the firm provides comprehensive support throughout every stage of family court proceedings.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: