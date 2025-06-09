Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market Size To Worth USD 68.95 Bn By 2032, Growing At 17.2% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights


2025-06-09 07:09:10
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market"Market trends indicate a growing shift toward the adoption of digital health solutions and personalized support programs.

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.95 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2025 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages:

Global Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global patient support programs (PSP) market size is anticipated to expand more than 3X, growing from USD 22.70 Bn in 2025 to USD 68.95 Bn by 2032.

The target industry will likely register a robust CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on service type, medication adherence support segment is expected to account for around USD 5.13 Bn by 2025.

By therapeutic area, oncology segment is projected to account for nearly one-third of the global patient support programs (PSP) market share in 2025.

Based on age group, pediatric segment is expected to hold a prominent market share of about 43.4% in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest patient support programs (PSP) market analysis, North America is set to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. It will account for nearly 2/5 share of the global market in 2025.

Asia Pacific patient support programs (PSP) market is poised to record fastest growth during the assessment period.

Rising Emphasis on Patient-Centric Care Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' new patient support programs (PSP) market report highlights prominent factors driving the industry's growth. One such factor is the growing focus on patient-centric care.

The healthcare industry is transitioning towards models that prioritize patient outcomes while reducing overall costs. PSPs align perfectly with this trend by empowering patients, improving adherence, and reducing costs.

Leading industry players are striving to develop PSPs tailored to individual patient needs and preferences. For instance, Allergan Aesthetics introduced the AA Signature Program at IMCAS 2025 in response to rising demand for patient-centric aesthetic solutions.

Similarly, in April 2025, Solace raised $60 million in Series B funding to expand its healthcare advocacy platform. This growing emphasis on patient-centric care is expected to boost growth of the patient support programs (PSP) market growth.

Ask for Customization Report:

High Implementation Costs and Regulatory Challenges Restraining Market Growth

The future patient support programs (PSP) market outlook looks bright, owing to rising popularity of patient-centric care. However, high implementation costs and complex regulatory frameworks might limit market growth to some extent.

Stringent data protection laws like HIPAA and GDPR restrict how patient data is collected and shared. These regulations pose challenges for scalability of digital PSPs across different regions, thereby limiting the overall patient support programs (PSP) market demand.

Developing and maintaining robust PSPs, including mobile apps and logistics for medication delivery, requires significant investment. This becomes a barrier for many small to mid-sized pharma and biotech companies to implement such programs effectively.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Creating Growth Opportunities

The global incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease is increasing significantly. These medical conditions require long-term treatment and support, thereby creating demand for patient support programs.

PSPs have the tendency to help individuals navigate the complexities of these chronic conditions, manage symptoms, and adhere to long-term treatment plans. They can significantly improve health outcomes, making them valuable in modern healthcare settings. Thus, rising cases of chronic diseases globally will likely create growth avenues for industry players.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming integral to PSPs, enabling hyper-personalized patient experiences. AI-powered tools like chatbots and virtual assistants provide medication reminders, answer patient queries, and offer tailored health insights. This personalization enhances patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans.

A notable example of AI-driven personalization in patient support programs (PSPs) is Phil, Inc. The company uses AI to personalize and streamline the prescription management experience. This growing adoption of AI technologies in PSPs is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Emerging Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market Trends

A key growth-shaping trend in patient support programs (PSP) market is the expansion of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. These advancements allow patients to receive care from the comfort of their homes. They can help to improve patient outcomes as well as address healthcare accessibility challenges.

Adoption of digital therapeutics in PSPs is expected to play a key role in fostering patient support programs (PSP) market growth. These solutions, including connected devices and personalized coaching, offer evidence-based interventions through software applications. They can support patients in managing chronic conditions as well as promoting behavioral changes, leading to better health outcomes.

Personalization trend is having a profound impact on patient support programs (PSP) market revenue growth. Patients in the contemporary world are increasingly seeking personalized care that addresses their unique needs and preferences. This is where PSPs step in, offering this individualized approach through tailored support, education, and resources.

Rising focus of companies to succeed in the highly competitive healthcare industry is also positively impacting the patient support programs (PSP) market value. Many drug manufacturers are investing heavily in PSPs to ensure product uptake as well as improve patient outcomes and differentiate their therapies in competitive markets.

Leading patient support program (PSP) providers are constantly adapting to address the broader physical, emotional, and social aspects of living with chronic diseases. They offer emotional support, counseling, and resources for navigating determinants of health.

Analyst's View

“The global patient support programs (PSP) market is poised to record robust growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing emphasis on patient-centric care, and the ongoing introduction of new PSPs designed to support personalized treatment approaches,” said Ghanshyam Shrivastava, senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Patient Support Programs (PSP) Market

Event

Description and Impact

Global Drug Pricing Reforms (2024-2025)

  • Description : Nations like the United States and Canada are implementing stricter price control frameworks. For instance, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allows Medicare to negotiate prices of high-cost drugs
  • Impact: As pricing pressures mount, pharma companies are turning to PSPs to justify drug value, improve adherence, and prevent market share erosion. Expect a surge in value-based PSP models and outcomes tracking.

Rise of Rare and Specialty Therapies

  • Description: There has been an uptick in FDA and EMA approvals for cell and gene therapies (e.g., sickle cell CRISPR therapies) in 2025. These therapies often come with high price tags and complex regimens.
  • Impact: PSPs must evolve to offer advanced support services, such as genetic counseling, financial navigation, and long-term adherence monitoring. Expect expanded nurse-led models and case management.

Integration of Generative AI in PSP Platforms

  • Description : Leading pharma companies and vendors like Novartis amd UCB are embedding generative AI in PSP chatbots, predictive adherence tools, and CRM workflows.
  • Impact : These innovations improve patient engagement and tailor interventions at scale.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in patient support programs (PSP) market research report:

- Novartis

- Roche

- Merck & Co.

- Pfizer

- Sanofi

- Johnson & Johnson

- AstraZeneca

- AbbVie

- GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Amgen

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Bayer

- Biogen

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Buy this Complete Business Research Report:

Key Developments

In January 2025, Allergen Aesthetics launched the new AA Signature Program, aimed at redefining patient-centric, multimodal treatment plans. This innovative program focuses on optimizing patient outcomes through personalized treatment planning. It is designed to help the company meet the growing demand for personalized, patient-centric aesthetic solutions.

In August 2024, Pfizer Inc. introduced a new digital platform called 'PfizerForAll' aimed at simplifying access to healthcare across the United States. This platform is designed to support millions of Americans affected by common illnesses such as migraine, COVID-19, and flu, as well as those seeking adult vaccinations for preventable diseases like RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia.

In February 2024, Sanofi introduced the global program 'Cancer & Work: Acting Together' to support its employees diagnosed with cancer and other critical illnesses. The new program will cover all Sanofi employees working globally if they are diagnosed with cancer or other chronic diseases.

In January 2024, Eli Lilly and Company revolutionized patient-centric care with the launch of LillyDirect. It is a new end-to-end digital healthcare platform for patients in the United States living with migraine, obesity, and diabetes. LillyDirect provides disease management resources, including tailored support, access to independent healthcare providers, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines.

About Us :

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

MENAFN09062025003238003268ID1109653566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search