Asthma Therapeutics Market Size In 7MM Was ~USD 20,633 Million In 2023 And Is Anticipated To Grow With A Significant CAGR Of 1.6% By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the asthma therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Asthma Therapeutics Market Share @ Asthma Market Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Therapeutics Market Report



In June 2025, Amgen announced a Phase 2 study to assess the Efficacy and Safety of Rocatinlimab in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Asthma.

In June 2025, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D Inc. conducted a study is to assess the efficacy of high dose and low dose fluticasone propionate (Fp)/albuterol sulfate (ABS) integrated electronic module multidose dry powder inhaler (eMDPI) compared to ABS eMDPI in decreasing severe clinical asthma exacerbation (CAEs).

In 2023, there were an estimated 55 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma across the 7MM, with the number expected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, the US recorded approximately 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma, this figure projected to grow by 2034.

According to DelveInsight analysis, there were around 4.8 million pediatrics and 21.2 million adults cases of asthma in the US in 2023, with numbers expected to rise by 2034.

As per DelveInsight analysis, among EU4 and the UK, the highest number of asthma cases was observed in the UK (8.4 million), followed by Germany (4.9 million) and France (4.7 million), in 2023. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

As per DelveInsight analysis, among EU4 and the UK, intermittent cases were the highest e.g. Germany accounted for around 1.7 million intermittent cases, followed by moderate, mild, and severe, respectively, in 2023.

In Japan, based on severity cases by type, highest cases were diagnosed for type-2 inflammation, around 175 thousand in 2023, while non-type-2 inflammation were observed among 39 thousand patients. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

In Japan, the highest number of diagnosed asthma cases in 2023 was recorded among females, reaching approximately 2.6 cases

The leading Asthma Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, Palobiofarma SL, Pivotal S.L., Sterna Biologicals, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma and others. Promising Asthma Pipeline Therapies such as NEXThaler 100/6 mcg DPI, Flixotide Accuhaler 500 mcg, FOSTER, Seretide, Roflumilast, Nebulized budesonide and others.

Stay ahead in the Asthma Therapeutics Market with DelveInsight's Strategic Report @ Asthma Treatment Market

Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Asthma Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Asthma Age-specific Cases

Asthma Gender-specific Cases

Asthma Severity-specific Cases Asthma Type-specific Severity Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Asthma Epidemiology trends @ Asthma Prevalence

Asthma Marketed Drugs

AIRSUPRA (albuterol and budesonide): AstraZeneca/Avillion

AIRSUPRA (albuterol/budesonide), developed by AstraZeneca and Avillion, is a first-in-class, FDA-approved rescue inhaler for asthma in patients aged 18 and older. Combining albuterol, a bronchodilator, and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, it offers dual-action relief from asthma symptoms using AstraZeneca's Aerosphere delivery technology. Approved in January 2023 and commercially available in the US since January 2024, AIRSUPRA provides as-needed treatment to prevent bronchoconstriction and reduce exacerbation risks. This innovative therapy stems from AstraZeneca's 2013 acquisition of Pearl Therapeutics and a 2018 agreement with Avillion, which sponsored its clinical development. With its unique fixed-dose combination, AIRSUPRA marks a significant advancement in asthma management by addressing both bronchospasm and inflammation in a single inhaler.

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): Amgen/AstraZeneca

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab), developed by AstraZeneca and Amgen, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key driver of severe asthma inflammation. By acting at the top of the inflammatory cascade, it helps manage airway hyper-responsiveness and various types of inflammation, regardless of biomarker levels. Approved in the US (2021), EU (2022), and Japan (2022), it is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma in patients aged 12 and older. Administered subcutaneously at 210 mg every four weeks, TEZSPIRE is available in prefilled pens, syringes, and vials. Regulatory milestones include Breakthrough Therapy Designation (2018), Priority Review (2021), and recent approvals for self-administration devices. Under a collaboration agreement, AstraZeneca oversees development, while Amgen manages manufacturing, with shared commercialization responsibilities.

CINQAIR/CINQAERO (reslizumab): Teva Pharmaceuticals

CINQAIR/CINQAERO (reslizumab), developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, is a humanized IL-5 antagonist monoclonal antibody approved in 2016 for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults. It reduces eosinophilic inflammation by preventing IL-5 from binding to its receptor, improving lung function and reducing exacerbations. Administered via intravenous infusion (3 mg/kg every 4 weeks), it is marketed as CINQAIR in the US and CINQAERO in Europe. Regulatory approvals were based on Teva's BREATH program, with commercialization beginning in 2016 and NICE recommending its use in 2017 for severe cases unresponsive to other therapies.

Asthma Emerging Drugs

Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3511294 (depemokimab), which is being developed to treat severe eosinophilic asthma, is a humanized anti-interleukin (IL)-5 monoclonal antibody. As a new biological entity, it is engineered to ensure high affinity and long-acting suppression of IL-5 functions. IL-5 is cytokines responsible for the proliferation, activation, and survival of eosinophils, thus making them a proven treatment target for severe asthma patients with higher levels of eosinophils. Depemokimab, with an extended half-life and improved IL-5 affinity compared to other approved therapies, is the first biologic to be administered subcutaneously once every 26 weeks.

Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib, a first-in-class oral drug for severe asthma, selectively targets the mast cells by inhibiting tyrosine kinases (c-Kit, LYN, FYN) and PDGFR signaling that regulates the associated proinflammatory cytokines and other mediators which affect airway smooth muscle proliferation, bronchoconstriction, inflammation, and airway remodeling.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (PT010): AstraZeneca/Amgen

PT010, being developed by AstraZeneca, is a fixed-dose combination of micronized budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), micronized glycopyrrolate (an anticholinergic), and micronized formoterol fumarate, a LABA, for oral inhalation administered via a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) using Aerosphere delivery technology. Budesonide is a potent glucocorticosteroid with dose-dependent anti-inflammatory action in the airways. Glycopyrronium, a LAMA (anticholinergic agent), exhibits reversible competitive inhibition of muscarinic receptors, and it inhibits the muscarinic M3 receptor in the smooth muscle, leading to bronchodilation. Formoterol, a selective LABA, has a higher binding selectivity to ß2-adrenoreceptor over ß1-adrenoreceptors, and it rapidly relaxes the bronchial smooth muscle in patients with reversible airway obstruction.

To learn more about Asthma Treatment guidelines, visit @ Asthma Clinical Trials Assessment

Asthma Companies

GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, Palobiofarma SL, Pivotal S.L., Sterna Biologicals, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma and others.

Asthma Drugs Market Insights

The current asthma treatment is not curative but aims to control symptoms and minimize future risks. Asthma is treated with various medications that can be divided into two main classes: anti-inflammatory drugs and bronchodilators. Anti-inflammatory drugs, such as inhaled corticosteroids, leukotriene modifiers, and mast cell stabilizers, suppress the inflammation that narrows the airways. Bronchodilators, including beta-agonists, anticholinergics, and methylxanthines, help relax and widen the airways. Combination inhalers containing both a corticosteroid and a bronchodilator are also commonly used. Newer biologic medications that target specific immune pathways may be used for severe, eosinophilic asthma.

Asthma Market Outlook

Asthma is a common, non-communicable, and variable serious global health problem that can result in episodic or persistent respiratory symptoms (e.g., shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, and cough) and airflow limitation, the latter being due to bronchoconstriction, airway wall thickening, and increased mucus. The goal of treatment is to minimize symptom burden (i.e., maintain normal activity levels while maintaining good symptom control) and reduce the possibility of adverse events such as fixed airflow limitation, exacerbations, and therapeutic side effects. Guidelines-based asthma management emphasizes the severity of the condition and selecting the best medical treatment to manage symptoms and lower the likelihood of exacerbations.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Asthma @ Drugs for Asthma Treatment

Scope of the Asthma Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Asthma Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, Palobiofarma SL, Pivotal S.L., Sterna Biologicals, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma and others.

Asthma Pipeline Therapies- NEXThaler 100/6 mcg DPI, Flixotide Accuhaler 500 mcg, FOSTER, Seretide, Roflumilast, Nebulized budesonide and others.

Asthma Market Dynamics: Asthma Market Drivers and Barriers Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Asthma Market Report Introduction

3. Asthma Market Overview at a Glance

4. Asthma Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

5. Asthma Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Asthma Disease Background and Overview

8. Asthma Patient Journey

9. Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Asthma Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Asthma Drugs

12. Asthma: Market Analysis

14. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

15. Asthma SWOT Analysis

16. Asthma Unmet Needs

17. Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.