Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was Estimated To Be USD 260 Million In 2023, And Is Expected To Increase A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of all Postpartum Depression types, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postpartum Depression market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In May 2025, Nanjing Minova Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd . announced a study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. It includes three groups. Each group will enroll 24 participants. The trial aims todetermine: To evaluate the efficacy of MI078 capsules in treating postpartum depression and to explore the optimal dosing regimen for MI078 capsules.

In May 2025, Reunion Neuroscience Inc . announced a study is to determine if treatment with a single dose of RE104 for Injection reduces depressive symptoms in participants with moderate-to-severe postpartum depression (PPD) as compared to active-placebo.

In the seven major Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market, SNRI's and SSRI's constituted 20% market share of the overall Postpartum Depression Drugs Market, while Atypical antidepressants and Antipsychotics held 19% market share, in 2023.

In the 7MM, ZURZUVAE is expected to garner Postpartum Depression Therapeutics market revenue of ~USD 600 million by 2034.

Among the seven major market, the United States held the highest Postpartum Depression Drugs Market Share (64%) of the overall Postpartum Depression market.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest Postpartum Depression Treatment Market Size was ~USD 25 million in 2023

Japan accounted for a Postpartum Depression Market Size of ~USD 20 million in 2023, which is expected to increase at a moderate rate by 2034.

The leading Postpartum Depression Companies such as Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited and others. Promising Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies such as SAGE-217, Brexanolone, Aripiprazole, Escitalopram, ZULRESSO®, BRII-296, Ganaxolone, Sertraline and others.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression Marketed Therapies

ZURZUVAE (zuranolone) : Sage Therapeutics/Biogen

Zuranolone (SAGE-217) is an investigational, oral, novel medicine in development for postpartum depression (PPD). It is given once daily, a 2-week therapy neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) specifically designed to relieve several depression disorders, including PPD, major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatment-resistant depression. The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain, and the central nervous system (CNS) significantly regulates CNS function. SAGE-217 has been optimized for selectivity to synaptic and extrasynaptic type a γ-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptors and a pharmacokinetic profile for daily oral dosing.

ZULRESSO: Sage Therapeutics

ZULRESSO is a proprietary IV formulation of brexanolone. Brexanolone is chemically identical to allopregnanolone, a naturally occurring neuroactive steroid that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors indicated for treating PPD in adults. Brexanolone is available to patients only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program and must be administered at a certified healthcare facility. In addition, patients must be monitored continuously during the drug infusion due to the risk of serious side effects. Notably, ZULRESSO (brexanolone) is the first drug approved by the US FDA specifically for PPD in adults.

Postpartum Depression Emerging Therapies

Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Ganaxolone (CCD-1042) is a lead clinical-stage drug candidate that brings a GABAA receptor modulating mechanism and an extensive safety database with exhibited anti-epileptic (antiseizure), anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and anti-depressive activity in development by Marinus Pharmaceuticals. It is being developed in three different dosage forms (IV, capsule, and liquid) to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings with severe PPD. Unlike benzodiazepines, ganaxolone exhibits antiseizure and anti-anxiety activity via its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. Ganaxolone has been designed with an added methyl group that prevents back conversion to an active steroid, which unlocks ganaxolone's potential for chronic use. In preclinical studies, ganaxolone exhibited potency and efficacy comparable to allopregnanolone.

Postpartum Depression Market Outlook

Antidepressants, such as Abilify (aripiprazole), Zoloft (sertraline hydrochloride), Spravato (esketamine), Prozac (fluoxetine capsules), Celexa (citalopram hydrobromide), Luvox CR (Fluvoxamine Maleate), and Paxil CR (paroxetine) form the mainstay in the Postpartum Depression treatment. Although these drugs are approved for treating depression-related disorders such as major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), etc., they are being used as off-label drugs for the treatment of PPD. The type of medication prescribed by the doctors largely depends on the set of symptoms, severity and the specific type of PPD the patient is suffering from. The primary concern about antidepressants is the uncertainty in the outcomes and their side effects on new born due to breastfeeding. Though antidepressants are not necessarily a permanent cure for PPD, they are an important aspect of managing depression symptoms and restoring quality of life.

Postpartum Depression Treatment Landscape

Antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy are effective in treating Postpartum Depression. Other Postpartum Depression treatments which may be useful include psychodynamic therapy, light therapy, exercise, and yoga, but the current research evidence about the efficacy of such treatment regimens is more preliminary.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Postpartum Depression Companies- Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited and others.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies- SAGE-217, Brexanolone, Aripiprazole, Escitalopram, ZULRESSO®, BRII-296, Ganaxolone, Sertraline and others.

Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics: Postpartum Depression Market Drivers and Barriers Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

