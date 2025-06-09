Atopic Dermatitis Market Size In 7MM Was ~USD 17 Billion In 2023, And Is Expected To Increase By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of all Atopic Dermatitis types, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report



In June 2025, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. announced a study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of APG777 in patients with moderate-to-severe AD who have completed treatment in an APG777 Parent Study (NCT06395948).

In June 2025, AbbVie conducted a study compares upadacitinib to dupilumab in pediatric participants with moderate to severe AD who are candidates for systemic therapy. Adverse events and change in the disease activity will be assessed.

In June 2025, Amgen organized a Phase 3, 52-week Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Rocatinlimab (AMG 451) in Adolescent Subjects Aged ≥ 12 to < 18 Years With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) (ROCKET-Orbit).

In 2023, the total Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size in 7MM was around USD 17 billion, which is expected to increase by 2034 during the study period (2020–2034) in the 7MM.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size in 2023, followed by Japan for atopic dermatitis.

During the forecast period (2024–2034), Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline candidates such as difelikefalin, orismilast and are expected to drive the rise in Atopic Dermatitis Market Size.

By 2034, DUPIXENT is expected to garner one of the largest Atopic Dermatitis Market Share in the 7MM.

The leading Atopic Dermatitis Companies such as Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco, and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, AOBiome Therapeutics, Kymab, Qurient, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapies such as Baricitinib, Dupilumab, Lebrikizumab, si-544, Lebrikizumab, MEDI9929, Dupilumab, Midazolam, Omeprazole, Emollient, and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Atopic Dermatitis Prevalent Population

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Atopic Dermatitis

Severity-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults

Severity-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Pediatric Population

Gender-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults Chronic Pruritus Prevalence in Atopic Dermatitis in the adults

Atopic Dermatitis Marketed Therapies

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

Upadacitinib (ABT-494) – discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists and marketed as RINVOQ – is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor. JAKs are intracellular enzymes that transmit signals arising from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to influence cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Within the signaling pathway, JAKs phosphorylate and activate signal transducers and activators of transcription (STATs), which modulate intracellular activity, including gene expression. Upadacitinib modulates the signaling pathway at the point of JAKs, preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs.

DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) is an interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor alpha antagonist. It is a human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that inhibits IL-4 and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling by specifically binding to the IL-4 receptor alpha subunit, which the IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes share. Dupilumab inhibits IL-4 signaling via the type 1 receptor and both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling via the type 2 receptor.

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG-451): Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451) is an anti-OX40 human monoclonal antibody that inhibits and reduces the number of OX40-expressing pathogenic T cells responsible for driving systemic and local inflammatory responses. It has been reported that effector T cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology. The initial antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

VTAMA (tapinarof; JTE-061): Dermavant Sciences/Japan Tobacco Pharmaceutical/Torii Pharmaceutical

Tapinarof is a novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist in development as a once-daily, steroid-free, and cosmetically elegant topical cream. Dermavant is developing it for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Over 1,400 subjects have participated in 12 clinical trials for tapinarof. In the US, VTAMA cream is approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Atopic Dermatitis Companies

Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco, and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, AOBiome Therapeutics, Kymab, Qurient, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

Several effective Atopic Dermatitis treatments have become available in recent years for adult and adolescent patients with Atopic Dermatitis, and more are in development. The current Atopic Dermatitis market uses several off-label therapies apart from pharmacological systemic treatment. Localized atopic itch is frequently treated with topical or intralesional therapeutic agents. Topical corticosteroids have been used for atopic dermatitis for decades. Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, topical calcineurin inhibitors, are used as steroid-sparing agents for patients with atopic dermatitis. Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors are an alternative option for the topical treatment of pruritis in atopic dermatitis. Oral antihistamines are commonly used for atopic itch. Additionally, phototherapy is efficacious in targeting atopic itch.

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Landscape

Atopic dermatitis, also called eczema, is a chronic condition and the most common type of skin inflammation that usually starts in early childhood but can occur at any age and can be recurrent or persistent throughout life. In 'dermatitis,' 'derm' means 'skin,' and 'itis' means 'inflammation.' Thus, dermatitis is a skin inflammation characterized by itchiness, redness, and a rash caused by genetics, an overactive immune system, infections, allergies, and irritating substances. Half of the patients with moderate-to-severe eczema also have asthma, hay fever (allergic rhinitis), and food allergies; it is the most common chronic skin disease in children.

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Atopic Dermatitis Companies- Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco, and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, AOBiome Therapeutics, Kymab, Qurient, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals , and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapies- Baricitinib, Dupilumab, Lebrikizumab, si-544, Lebrikizumab, MEDI9929, Dupilumab, Midazolam, Omeprazole, Emollient , and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers and Barriers Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

