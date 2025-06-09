403
Trump Administration Overhauls National Security Council, Merging Africa And Middle East Offices
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump's administration is restructuring the National Security Council (NSC), with reports indicating that the Africa directorate is being merged into a new Africa-Middle East office.
As part of this shakeup, Major General Jami Shawley has stepped down as senior director for Africa after four months in the role. The changes, aimed at streamlining operations, are part of a broader effort to reduce NSC staff and consolidate directorates.
However, they have raised concerns about the prioritization of African affairs. The administration is also considering a significant reduction in America's diplomatic footprint in Africa.
A draft State Department proposal outlines the closure of U.S. embassies in six African countries: Central African Republic, Eritrea, The Gambia, Lesotho, Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.
The plan includes closing the U.S. consulate in Durban, South Africa, and scaling back operations in Somalia. These measures are part of a broader initiative to close nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide, with Africa accounting for over half of the proposed closures.
The administration cites cost efficiency, security concerns, and a push to streamline operations as key rationales. The proposed embassy closures could disrupt U.S. support for development, humanitarian, and security initiatives in the affected countries.
For instance, in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, where the U.S. has supported peacekeeping and stabilization efforts, the absence of embassies may complicate coordination with international partners.
The closure of the Durban consulate and reduced presence in Somalia could also affect consular services and counterterrorism efforts. However, the State Department suggests redirecting services to regional hubs to maintain some level of engagement.
U.S. Rethinks Africa Strategy Amid Rising Global Competition
The NSC and diplomatic proposals coincide with increased activity by global powers like China and Russia in Africa. Some analysts suggest that a reduced U.S. presence could create opportunities for other nations to expand their influence.
This shift could potentially affect American economic and strategic interests. However, African nations are likely to pursue diverse partnerships, including with countries like Turkey and the UAE, based on their own priorities.
The proposed changes have sparked concerns among U.S. lawmakers, who emphasize the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels to support American influence and security goals.
The proposals, which await approval from Secretary of State Marco Rubio , reflect a potential shift toward a more focused U.S. foreign policy in Africa, prioritizing select bilateral engagements over broad diplomatic networks.
Rubio has publicly questioned reports of the closures, and congressional oversight may further influence the outcome. As discussions continue, the future of U.S. diplomatic relations with these African nations-and America's broader role on the continent-remains under review.
