AMPP Awarded Gates Foundation Grant To Advance Workforce Development In Maritime And Technical Trades

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

AMPP was selected as one of six organizations nationwide to receive a Gates Grant through Credential Engine, to improve education-to-workforce pathways.

- Jennifer RogersHOUSTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in corrosion control and protective coatings, has been selected as one of only six organizations nationwide to receive a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , as part of Credential Engine 's second round of subgrantees working to improve education-to-workforce pathways.Through this grant, AMPP will support the Regional Maritime Training System (RMTS) in Hampton Roads, Virginia-home to the fastest-growing port on the East Coast-where employers must fill more than 11,000 critical trade positions. In collaboration with Old Dominion University (ODU), the Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC), and other regional partners, AMPP will publish data on its industry-recognized technical standards, competency frameworks, credentials, and assessments into the Credential Registry, increasing transparency and accessibility for both learners and employers.“Receiving this grant is both a tremendous honor and a critical opportunity,” said Jennifer Rogers, Senior Director of Education at AMPP.“By mapping AMPP's credentialing ecosystem and sharing data that reflects real-world job outcomes, we're not only supporting workforce readiness, but we're also empowering communities with clearer pathways to meaningful careers in maritime and industrial sectors.”Over the next 15 months, the project will also integrate occupational and outcomes data across eight to 10 workforce regions, illustrating how industry-led credentialing can drive equity and advancement in technical trades.This initiative builds on AMPP's previous work, including the MSTA 1.0 project in partnership with Old Dominion University and the Virginia Digital Maritime Center (VDMC), which laid the groundwork for this next phase of strategic impact.To learn more about the Credential Transparency Initiative and other funded partners, read the full story at .

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

+ +1 330-714-8302

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.