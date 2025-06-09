Idox.Ai Launches Redaction Engine That Learns You: Personalized AI Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered redaction software now adapts to document types, user behavior, and organization-specific needs with ongoing learning and customization features

Fremont, California, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDox.ai has launched a significant enhancement to its document redaction tool platform, iDox.ai Redact, with the introduction of Personalized AI, a suite of features that allows redaction tools to intelligently adjust based on document type, redaction history, and user behavior.





iDox.ai Logo

The Personalized AI update addresses the growing demand for smarter and more adaptable document processing in industries handling sensitive information, including legal, healthcare, finance, and law enforcement. Rather than relying on static rules, iDox.ai Redact now learns over time, providing users with redaction tools that become increasingly accurate and tailored to their workflows.

Key components of the release include:



Document Type Recognition : The AI automatically identifies document categories-such as contracts, medical records, or police reports-and adjusts its logic to match relevant redaction standards. This includes context-aware entity detection, like patient identifiers in medical files or license numbers in law enforcement records.



Adaptive Entity Recognition : The system identifies and redacts sensitive content based on prior user actions, learning from ongoing redaction behavior to improve future performance.



Regulation-Aware Data Profiles : Now supports a broad range of sensitive information types-including PII, PHI, racial covenants, and key business and financial data-with built-in awareness of compliance standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and FOIA.



Manual Edits and Overrides : Users retain full control with the ability to fine-tune or override AI suggestions through a real-time editing interface.



Whitelisting Functionality : Organizations can preserve specific terms or phrases from redaction, such as job titles or internal codes, improving accuracy and consistency.

User and Team Learning : The system evolves with each user and team's redaction patterns, allowing it to provide more precise, context-appropriate suggestions as it accumulates insights.



“Our mission with Personalized AI is to deliver smarter, more human-aware redaction,” said Jeremy Wei, Founder of“It's about context, control, and continuously improving performance tailored to each organization's needs.”

The Personalized AI capabilities are now available to all current users of iDox.ai Redact. This release strengthens position at the forefront of AI-driven redaction by uniting adaptive personalization with deep regulatory awareness, enabling organizations to safeguard sensitive data while keeping pace with changing compliance requirements.

About iDox.ai

Designed for compliance-intensive environments, iDox.ai leverages artificial intelligence to automate and optimize document workflows across industries , with a primary focus on protecting sensitive data through features like PDF redaction, data security, and extraction.

