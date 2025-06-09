Etnyre Comes To Dixon For The 2025 Bonnel Equipment Expo
Over the past several years, Bonnell has held its open house/equipment expo for local municipalities, companies and manufacturers looking to connect and present their latest equipment offerings. The Equipment Expo has grown to over 1,000 attendees and more than 35 vendors and exhibitors.
Those participating in the Equipment Expo can expect a day of new products, complimentary food and coffee, and discussions with like-minded industry professionals.
“We thought going to the Bonnel Equipment Expo was a great idea,” said Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International.“Not just to show off our equipment, but to talk with those already using our machinery and getting feedback. The Equipment Expo gives us a chance to connect with the contractors and operators that use our products daily.”
For those who wish to attend the 2025 Bonnel Equipment Expo, the event is free, with tickets available through Eventbrite or on the Bonnel Industries Inc. website. The expo will take place at Bonnel Industries' primary location, 1385 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021, on June 11th, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
“If you find our booth, come up to say hello! We're happy to talk about our equipment or just chat about the asphalt industry or anything else. We can't wait to see you there!”
Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.
Brian Horner
Etnyre International
+1 815-732-2116
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment