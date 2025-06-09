How One Texas Land Clearing Company Is Educating Property Owners About Effective And Eco-Friendly Land Clearing Methods

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lone Star Land Services, a Texas land clearing company, shares tips for clearing land in a cost-effective and eco-friendly way in 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lone Star Land Services , a locally owned land clearing company founded in 2008, is taking bold steps to educate property owners in and around San Antonio about the importance and effectiveness of eco-friendly land clearing methods.Forestry mulching, for instance, is a land clearing technique that is as efficient as it is environmentally responsible. Rather than going straight to methods like tree felling and burning, Lone Star Land Services uses specialized mulching equipment that clears unwanted vegetation while protecting soil health and native plants.Forestry mulching stands out for its low environmental impact, targeting only invasive or unwanted plants and leaving beneficial vegetation untouched. There's no need to haul debris away; instead, the nutrient-rich mulch is then evenly distributed across the soil. This natural mulch layer helps retain moisture and nutrients and prevents erosion. On top of that, it leaves the land available for immediate use.Unlike traditional land clearing that often involves multiple heavy machines and significant site disruption, forestry mulching is completed with a single machine, drastically reducing fuel consumption, operating time, and the risk of property damage. It's a cost-effective method that offers long-term benefits for property owners and the land itself.In a region where land development, ranching, and wildfire prevention are everyday concerns, Lone Star Land Services is filling an important knowledge gap. The company not only offers high-quality land clearing services but also takes the time to consult with each client, offering tailored solutions that align with environmental best practices and the client's best interests.“Lone Star Land Services is dedicated to educating property owners in San Antonio, TX, on the most effective land-clearing methods to eliminate unwanted vegetation.”- Jerry VanOverborg, Owner of Lone Star Land ServicesWhether clients are preparing a plot for construction, maintaining pastureland, or improving trail access, Lone Star Land Services provides expertise that is rooted in over 15 years of local experience. They are committed to giving their clients the best value for their money and preserving the long-term health of the land.To learn more about eco-friendly land clearing and forestry mulching in the San Antonio area, visit or call (210) 361-5203.

