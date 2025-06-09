PFM CRYPTO Launches 2-Day XRP Mining Contract, Short-Term XRP Investment Users Surge 300%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global cloud mining leader PFM CRYPTO today announced the launch of a 2-day XRP cloud mining contract, offering investors a flexible and efficient opportunity to grow their XRP holdings. The product received an overwhelmingly positive response from the market.

Farington, England, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud mining leader PFM CRYPTO today announced the launch of a 2-day XRP cloud mining contract, offering investors a flexible and efficient opportunity to grow their XRP holdings. The product received an overwhelmingly positive response from the market. In just one week, the number of short-term XRP investors on the platform surged by 300%, reflecting strong demand for low-barrier, high-liquidity crypto investment products.

The 2-day XRP mining contract is the latest short-term crypto mining product from PFM CRYPTO, following the success of its Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin cloud mining contracts. With ultra-low entry thresholds, flexible durations, and stable returns, this XRP-focused solution has quickly become a favorite among XRP holders and short-term investors alike.





In the rapidly evolving world of crypto, simplicity and sustainable profitability are essential. For beginners seeking a reliable source of passive income, PFMCrypto's cloud mining service stands out as an attractive option.

What Is PFMCrypto Cloud Mining?

PFMCrypto cloud mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a wide range of digital assets, including XRP. Users tap into PFMCrypto's robust computing power to earn profits-without needing to buy mining hardware or manage technical maintenance. By leveraging powerful mining farms, PFMCrypto allows users to benefit from real-time mining rewards as complex blockchain problems are solved continuously.

Key Benefits of PFMCrypto Cloud Mining

No Hardware Required: No need to purchase costly equipment-users mine using the platform's powerful resources.

Zero Maintenance Costs: Electricity, repairs, and operations are handled entirely by PFMCrypto.

Green Energy Efficiency: All mining operations are powered by solar and wind energy-sustainable and cost-effective.

Beginner-Friendly: No technical skills needed. New users receive a $10 sign-up bonus instantly .

Stable Daily Returns: Daily payouts with full principal refunds upon contract maturity to ensure capital safety.

Flexible Contract Options: Investment plans range from $100 to $100,000, with contract durations spanning from 1 to 50 days.

Cloud Mining Contract Strategy: Powered by Real Results

With the launch of the 2-day XRP contract, PFMCrypto is opening its high-performance cloud mining infrastructure to the public-free to access. Since its founding in 2018, the platform has expanded to over 9.2 million active users across 192 countries and regions, delivering exceptional results:

2-Day Strategy: +6.6% return

5-Day Strategy: +6.15% return

15-Day Strategy: +20.7% return

30-Day Strategy: +55.6% return

These performance figures are not forecasts-they reflect real-world results from millions of users. This is made possible by PFMCrypto's AI-powered profit optimization and results-focused mining model.

How to Get Started with PFMCrypto Cloud Mining

1.Register: Sign up today and receive a $10 welcome bonus, plus $0.60 daily check-in rewards.

2.Choose a Contract: Select a mining plan that aligns with your budget and financial goals. PFMCrypto offers solutions for both beginners and advanced investors.

3.Start Earning: Once your contract is activated, PFMCrypto's intelligent platform does the rest-ensuring a seamless, high-efficiency mining operation that maximizes your earnings.

About PFMCrypto

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining, built on data, performance, and trust. With a rapidly growing global user base, PFMCrypto stands out as one of the most promising crypto investment opportunities of the year-especially for investors seeking sustainable, long-term returns over speculation.

Full details and participation:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Amelia Elspeth Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Director