APFED's Annual Patient Education Conference Returns June 2628

Eos Connection 2025 Offers In-Person and Virtual Access to Education, Support, and Community

- APFED Executive Director Mary Jo StrobelRALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is proud to announce Eos Connection 2025, its flagship patient education conference, is taking place June 26–28, 2025, in Raleigh-Durham, NC, and virtually.The three-day event will unite patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers to share the latest insights on eosinophil-associated diseases. Attendees will benefit from expert-led presentations, patient and caregiver panels, and opportunities to connect and engage with the broader community.The conference will feature a dedicated teen program and family-friendly activities to create a welcoming environment for all ages. Brady Allen, quarterback for the University of Louisville Cardinals football team, will be onsite for a special meet-and-greet and will spend time with kids, sharing his personal experiences with eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease.“Eos Connection is more than a conference-it's a space where families come together to learn, connect, and feel empowered,” said Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director of APFED.“Whether newly diagnosed or managing an eosinophilic condition for years, participants will leave better informed and supported.”The conference is held in collaboration with the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers (CEGIR), Duke GI, UNC School of Medicine, and Wake Forest University School of Medicine. APFED extends its gratitude to its Education Partners, including but not limited to Sanofi, Regeneron, AstraZeneca, and Takeda, for their generous support in helping to keep this event accessible.Registration also includes access to a pre-conference webinar on June 12 at 12 p.m. ET, designed to help patients and caregivers better understand how improvement in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is measured. In addition, registrants can attend an all-virtual Research Round-Up, taking place July 16–18, which will focus on other eosinophil-associated conditions such as hypereosinophilic syndromes, eosinophilic asthma, and others. The June conference will primarily focus on eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases.“We are delighted to be Presenting Sponsors of the 2025 Eos Connection Patient Conference,” said Piya Sircar, U.S. Head of Rhinology, Gastroenterology, & Allergy at Sanofi.“This annual event offers vital education and support to patients and families wherever they may be in their disease journey. We thank APFED for their steady commitment to providing much needed education, offering patient resources, and building a welcoming community for those suffering from eosinophil-associated disorders.”“APFED's Eos Connection is a unique opportunity for patients and families to learn from leading experts and connect with others who share their experience,” added Dr. Amr Radwan, Executive Medical Director for Medical Affairs at Regeneron.“We're honored to support APFED's mission to bring awareness, education, and hope to the EoE community.”Registration for onsite or virtual registration is now open at apfed/conference .About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.

Mary Jo Strobel

American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.