US Woman Dies For 8 Minutes, Comes Back To Life, Shares What She Saw

Brianna Lafferty, who lives with a rare and life-threatening neurological condition called myoclonus dystonia, said what she experienced during those critical minutes profoundly altered her understanding of life, death, and consciousness.

Lafferty's health crisis began when her body, weakened by her neurological disorder, abruptly shut down. She was pronounced clinically dead by medical professionals after her heart stopped and vital signs ceased. Her condition had long challenged her physically, but nothing could have prepared her for the metaphysical journey that she says followed.

A Voice in the Darkness

Brianna recalls her transition into what she described as another realm with remarkable clarity.“I remember hearing a voice ask me if I was ready,” she said.“Then, everything went dark.” It was the beginning of what she now calls the most peaceful, profound, and illuminating moment of her life.

Consciousness Beyond the Body

“I was suddenly separated from my physical body,” Lafferty explained.“I didn't see or remember my human self. I was completely still, yet I felt fully alive, aware, and more myself than ever before.” She describes floating above her body and entering what she referred to as a“timeless realm.”

In this realm, she said, pain no longer existed-only clarity, peace, and a profound sense of unconditional love.“There was a presence or intelligence higher than ourselves that guides and watches over us,” she said.“Everything happened at once, as if time didn't exist, but there was perfect order.”

Meeting Familiar Yet Unfamiliar Beings

Among the most intriguing aspects of her experience was her encounter with beings she could not identify as human.“They didn't look human, but they felt familiar,” she said.“They radiated a sense of comfort and wisdom.”

A Universe of Numbers and Thought Manifestation

One of the most striking revelations Brianna had was the idea that the universe is constructed from numbers.“I experienced the beginning of everything,” she recalled.“And I realized our universe is made up of a bunch of numbers.”

She also said that in this afterlife realm, her thoughts instantly manifested into reality.“It takes time, which is a blessing,” she said.“Negativity can be transformed into positivity. Our thoughts shape reality.”

Return to Life and Renewed Purpose

After eight minutes, Brianna was revived. But the return wasn't without its trials-she had to relearn how to walk and talk and underwent experimental brain surgery to repair damage to her pituitary gland. The surgery has shown promising results.

Despite the physical toll, she emerged with a completely renewed outlook.“What I feared no longer had power over me, and what I used to chase didn't seem important anymore. I came back with a sense of mission and deep reverence for both life and death.”

Scientific Interest in Near-Death Experiences

Brianna's case adds to a growing body of anecdotal and scientific interest in near-death experiences. A 2022 study suggested that the brain may replay significant life events in a burst of activity right before death-a phenomenon some describe as“life flashing before your eyes.” Furthermore, researchers at the University of Calgary recently discovered that living beings emit a faint glow, known as ultraweak photon emission (UPE), which disappears completely at the moment of death. This“ghostly glow,” present in living organisms but absent in corpses, has raised questions about the unseen processes of life and death.

“Death Is an Illusion”

Brianna now firmly believes that death is not an end, but a transformation.“Death is an illusion because our soul never dies,” she concluded.“Our consciousness remains alive, and our essence simply transforms.”

Her experience, while deeply personal, contributes to a larger conversation about human consciousness and what-if anything-awaits beyond the threshold of death. Whether viewed as a spiritual revelation or a neurological phenomenon, Brianna Lafferty's journey continues to inspire awe, curiosity, and contemplation.

Sources:



Daily Star – May 23, 2025

The Mirror

University of Calgary, UPE Research (2025) Medical notes on Myoclonus Dystonia and near-death states

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now