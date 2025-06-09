Umerov Announces Further Prisoner Exchanges With Russia In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This is just the beginning. The process will continue over the coming days. Negotiations are ongoing," he wrote.

According to Umerov, Ukrainian defenders - young men under the age of 25 - are already returning home. He stressed that this is the result of coordinated work by the Ukrainian president, the negotiating team, the defense forces, diplomats, and international partners.

At the same time, Umerov said that work also continues on the "extremely sensitive and painful task" of the large-scale repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers.

"This concerns the return 'on the shield' of more than 6,000 Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine's freedom. This process is also included in the agreements," he said.

He also added: "We work every day to make the 'all for all' formula a reality. This is our strategic goal. Because the state must bring everyone home - both the living and the fallen."

Umerov expressed his support for the families of Ukrainian servicemen.

"Every name, every fate - is in our work, our struggle, and our memory. Ukraine fights for each one. And it will bring everyone home," he said.

Ukraine, Russia start all-for-all swap of several POW categories

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), in turn, said on Ukrainian television that all the Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity on Monday are currently receiving the necessary care.

"Their conditions vary - physically and mentally. There has never been a time when ambulances and medical teams didn't have work to do during these exchanges, and unfortunately, this time is no exception. But all are now being provided with the care they need," Yusov said.

He added that many of those released today had been in captivity for three years, since 2022.

"Some of them were held in the most difficult combat zones, including defenders of Mariupol. Those returning include personnel from the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Air Assault Forces, and Navy - representing various branches of the military," he said.

Yusov also said that work was already underway on the next stages of this large-scale exchange.

When asked how Ukrainian troops react to being welcomed home by civilians holding Ukrainian flags along the roads, Yusov said that such displays of support truly inspire and help reintegrate soldiers both physically and mentally.

"Respect to the people who continue organizing this symbolic show of support during dozens of exchanges across different routes. This is very important to the defenders," Yusov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced the beginning of a multi-phase exchange expected to unfold over the coming days. Among those being returned are wounded and severely injured service members, as well as those under the age of 25.