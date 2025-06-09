Sybiha: As Long As Russia Attacks Civilians, Ukraine Will Eliminate Its Tools Of Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha said that a central topic of their talks was the indivisible security of Ukraine, Lithuania, the Baltic states, and the whole of Europe. He noted that the two sides had coordinated steps to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO ahead of the upcoming European Council meeting and NATO Summit in The Hague.

"We are convinced that a strong Euro-Atlantic Ukraine is in the interest of all partners in Europe and the United States. Ukraine needs support because we are defending ourselves from a powerful enemy - but we are also defending our allies by deterring aggressive Russia. Operation Spiderweb once again demonstrated to the world what Ukraine is capable of. It is our active defense against aggression and terror. Ukraine carries out these strikes with surgical precision and only against legitimate military targets. As long as Russia refuses to cease fire and end its aggression and as long as it targets civilians, we will systematically and effectively deprive it of its tools of terror," Sybiha said.

He stressed that every destroyed Russian military factory, airfield, depot, or aircraft represents the elimination of a means of killing.

"They [the Russians] will no longer be able to use them - neither against us nor against the citizens of other countries. Ukraine is pursuing a strategic and effective policy aimed at reducing the Russian threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic community. We need support for these efforts," Sybiha said.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a unique special operation dubbed "Spiderweb," which targeted Russian airbases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As a result, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, including A-50 early warning planes and Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

According to SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, the operation was carried out across three time zones and was logistically extremely complex. First, SBU operatives smuggled FPV drones into Russia, followed later by small wooden mobile houses. Once inside Russia, the drones were hidden under the roofs of these houses, which were transported by trucks. At the designated time, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones launched to strike their targets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Operation Spiderweb had been carried out independently by Ukraine, without assistance from international partners.