“How To Find God On The Dance Floor” Delivers A Daring New Voice In Poetry: Raw, Unapologetic, And Electrifying

A bold and soul-baring debut poetry collection from acclaimed filmmaker and storyteller Marlene Rhein is shaking the literary world to its core. HOW TO FIND GOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR is officially released today and is already making waves, having received four 5-star editorial reviews and the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award .

This is not poetry for the faint of heart. This is poetry for the feelers, the dreamers, the survivors-those who have found solace in the chaos of a nightclub, who search for faith not in temples, but in beat drops and bare emotion. With every line, Rhein speaks to the quiet yearning many keep hidden: for meaning, for healing, for belonging.

Described by Literary Titan as“a soul-stirring collection of poetry that doesn't tiptoe-it stomps, dances, and rages its way across the messy floor of human emotion,” HOW TO FIND GOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR unearths truth in unexpected places. Rhein brings humor, heartbreak, rage, and joy to the surface in equal measure, weaving poems that flicker like strobe lights and cut like glass. The result is a stunning meditation on love, trauma, movement, and the sacred power of music to save.

Written with unflinching honesty and fierce vulnerability, this collection is already being hailed as a quiet revelation for anyone who has ever felt lost in a crowd or found a piece of themselves in rhythm and release. It's a deeply personal work that manages to be universally resonant and is perfect for readers looking for art that dares to be real.

Whether you're a dancer, a seeker, or simply someone who's ever found light in the dark, HOW TO FIND GOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR may just be your next spiritual guide, soundtrack, and lifeline-all in one.

Whether you prefer to feel the pages in your hands or carry the words with you wherever you go, the book is available now on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats. Dive into Marlene Rhein's raw, rhythmic, and revelatory world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Marlene Rhein is a New York-born writer, filmmaker, and artist whose voice is as bold as it is vulnerable. With a Rod Serling Screenwriting Scholarship in hand, she graduated from Ithaca College and moved to Hollywood with forty dollars and a dream, quickly rising to direct music videos for legends like Tupac Shakur and Amy Winehouse. Her feature film debut, The Big Shot-Caller, garnered critical praise and marked the beginning of a fearless career in independent filmmaking.

Named one of Filmmaker Magazine's "Top 25 New Faces of Independent Film," Rhein has continued to break boundaries through her acclaimed web series such as My Parents Are Crazier Than Yours and The So-So You Don't Know, which earned her a Best Director award in Los Angeles and was featured on FOX5 News Prime Time. Her creative work often explores themes of loneliness, identity, and emotional survival, delivered with a signature blend of dark humor and brutal honesty. She currently lives in Los Angeles, where she continues to write, create, and move to the beat of her own truth.

To learn more about Marlene Rhein, her groundbreaking creative work, and upcoming projects, visit her official website at marlenerhein .