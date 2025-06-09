CE-LINK Launches Robot Vacuum HW1 As A Smarter Way To Clean Homes

CE-LINK, a global leader in smart home technology, proudly introduces the HW1 Intelligent Robot Vacuum-an all-in-one solution for sweeping, mopping, washing, and drying that redefines automated home cleaning. Designed for modern households, the HW1 integrates advanced navigation, powerful suction, intelligent mopping, and self-maintenance capabilities to deliver a hassle-free, hands-free cleaning experience.

Smarter Navigation for Complex Environments

HW1 features 360° LIDAR navigation, enabling fast, accurate mapping of your home to intelligently plan cleaning routes and avoid missed spots or redundant paths. Its frontline laser obstacle avoidance system identifies common household items like furniture, pets, and cords, adjusting its path to prevent collisions or tangles. With 22mm obstacle-climbing ability, the HW1 moves smoothly over thresholds, rugs, and uneven surfaces, ensuring complete, corner-to-corner coverage.

Powered by a 6400mAh battery, the HW1 delivers up to 145 minutes of runtime-enough to clean spaces up to 120 square meters on a single charge. It's ideal for busy households looking for deep, whole-home cleaning without constant supervision.

All-in-One Base Station: Clean Less, Relax More

More than just a vacuum, the HW1 is a full-service cleaning system. It's 20 kPa suction power easily lifts dirt, pet hair, and debris from hardwood floors and carpets-all while operating at a maximum of just 78 dB, quiet enough to run in the background. The robot also features automatic mop attachment and detachment, allowing it to seamlessly switch between sweeping and mopping with no manual effort.

The HW1's all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free convenience. It automatically recharges, refills water, cleans the mop, and uses hot air to dry it-helping prevent mildew and buildup. With dual 4.0 L clean and dirty water tanks, it can operate for up to a week without refilling or emptying-dramatically reducing daily maintenance for users. HW1 also includes premium features for a deeper clean:



60°C hot water mop washing to break down tough grime and sanitize floors.

Silver ion sterilization kills up to 99.9% of common bacteria (E. coli, Candida, Staph).

Anti-bacterial deodorizing technology fights smells and keeps the air fresh. Self-cleaning base flushes out leftover grime for low-maintenance hygiene.



Smart Control, Your Way

With the HW1 robot vacuum, cleaning is always at your fingertips. Use the dedicated mobile app to monitor progress in real time, switch between modes, set no-go zones, or target specific areas-all from your phone. The app also provides cleaning reports, customizable schedules, and firmware updates, giving you a smarter, more personalized cleaning experience.

“Our mission is to make smart living accessible through innovation,” said Daniel, Product Manager at CE-LINK.“The HW1 reflects that commitment-it's more than just a robot vacuum; it's a complete, intelligent cleaning solution that fits right into the modern family lifestyle.”

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a trusted OEM/ODM manufacturer specializing in smart home devices. With strong R&D and over two decades of precision manufacturing experience, CE-LINK turns innovation into reality, helping households worldwide enjoy safer, cleaner, and smarter homes.

