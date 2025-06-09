Preferred Physical Therapy Reaches 350 Posts In Ongoing Patient Education Drive

MENAFN - GetNews)Preferred Physical Therapy, a trusted clinic dedicated to helping adults over 40 stay active and pain-free without relying on pills, injections, or surgery, proudly announces the publication of its 350th educational blog post. This milestone underscores the clinic's long-standing commitment to empowering patients through knowledge and accessible health education.

The latest article, titled“Neck Pain After 50: Why It Happens and How to Fix It Without Pills or Surgery,” offers actionable strategies for managing one of the most common aging-related conditions without invasive interventions. The post continues the clinic's mission to help patients take control of their pain, regain mobility, and make confident, informed choices about their health.

Over the years, the blog has grown into one of the region's most comprehensive free libraries of physical therapy education, serving readers not only in Arizona but across the U.S.

Since its founding in 2015 by Dr. Nick Hunter, PT, DPT, Preferred Physical Therapy has served as more than a treatment facility. It has also been a source of guidance and support for those navigating chronic pain, mobility limitations, and aging-related discomfort. The clinic's blog, launched shortly after its opening, has grown into a cornerstone of this mission.

"Every post we publish is written with our patients in mind," said Dr. Hunter. "From managing low back pain to preventing injuries during recreational sports like pickleball, we want people to feel seen, supported, and informed. The blog reflects how we care for our community: proactively, personally, and with purpose."

Over the past seven years, Preferred Physical Therapy's online library has covered a wide range of real-world topics, including:



Natural solutions for back, hip, and knee pain

How to restore flexibility and strength after injury

Pain management strategies tailored for adults 40+ Insights into emerging therapies like shockwave, PEMF, and red light therapy



The practice's distinctive Preferred Practice Method combines hands-on treatment with one-on-one coaching, and the blog serves as a complimentary educational tool. It empowers patients to understand their conditions, advocate for their care, and maintain mobility well beyond the clinic walls.

"This milestone isn't about quantity, it's about impact," added Dr. Hunter. "We hear every week from readers who say our blog helped them avoid unnecessary surgery or make smarter decisions about their health. That's why we'll keep writing."

Preferred Physical Therapy has been recognized as one of the top physical therapy clinics in Glendale, Arizona, by ThreeBestRated. The clinic has also earned consistent 5-star ratings for its personalized care and results-driven approach.

Preferred Physical Therapy plans to continue expanding its digital content offerings in tandem with its growing suite of in-person treatments. From new patient resources to downloadable guides, the goal remains the same: to give every adult the tools to move better, feel stronger, and live without pain.

To explore the full library of content or read the 350th post, visit preferredptaz/blo .

About Preferred Physical Therapy

Located in Glendale, Arizona, Preferred Physical Therapy helps active adults over 40 return to the hobbies and lifestyles they love without pills, injections, or surgery. The clinic specializes in personalized physical therapy, regenerative treatment options, and movement-focused care rooted in education and empathy.