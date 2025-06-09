Arth-Rigi Railway Line Celebrates 150 Years

Deutsch de Arth-Rigi-Bahn schreibt seit 150 Jahren Schweizer Bahngeschichte Original Read more: Arth-Rigi-Bahn schreibt seit 150 Jahren Schweizer Bahngeschicht

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In its 150 years of existence, the Arth-Rigi Railway has repeatedly played a pioneering role in rail transport. It celebrated this history with an anniversary festival on Whit Sunday. This content was published on June 9, 2025 - 14:04 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Opened on June 4, 1875, the Arth-Rigi Railway (ARB) was the first railway line to be located entirely in the canton of Schwyz. In 1907, it became the world's first electrically operated standard-gauge cogwheel railway. In 1949, its commuter trains were considered the most modern of their time.

Throughout its 150 years, ARB has always been closely linked to Swiss railway history. The fact that the ARB's headquarters are located in Goldau today, and not in Arth as the name would suggest, can be traced back to a change in the Gotthard Railway's plans at the end of the 19th century.

