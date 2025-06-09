Arth-Rigi Railway Line Celebrates 150 Years
Opened on June 4, 1875, the Arth-Rigi Railway (ARB) was the first railway line to be located entirely in the canton of Schwyz. In 1907, it became the world's first electrically operated standard-gauge cogwheel railway. In 1949, its commuter trains were considered the most modern of their time.
Throughout its 150 years, ARB has always been closely linked to Swiss railway history. The fact that the ARB's headquarters are located in Goldau today, and not in Arth as the name would suggest, can be traced back to a change in the Gotthard Railway's plans at the end of the 19th century.More More The little mountain that attracted giants
This content was published on Aug 2, 2016 Even Queen Victoria was carried to the 1,798 metre-high summit. In a diary entry made during her 1868 visit, she apparently scribbled,“We are amused”. It was exactly 200 years ago, on August 6, 1816 to be precise, that an inn was opened on the slanting peak, the first ever lodging of its kind on...Read more: The little mountain that attracted giant
