Sun Hung Kai & Co. Completes Second Residential Mortgage Portfolio Investment And Appointed As Servicer For A US$70M Loan Portfolio

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86, "SHK & Co.") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second co-investment in a US$70M residential mortgage portfolio in the past several months. Similar to the initial management of a US$100M institutionally owned residential mortgage portfolio, Sun Hung Kai Credit Limited (“SHK Credit”), a subsidiary of SHK & Co., has been appointed as the mortgage portfolio servicer. SHK Credit will be providing end-to-end administrative services and institutional-grade performance monitoring.



K.T. Lee, General Manager of SHK Credit commented,“By appointing SHK & Co.'s proprietary servicing platform - SHK Credit, we ensure a hands-on, proactive approach to portfolio management that enhances investment outcomes. We are pleased to be once again appointed as a trusted servicer, offering local market expertise and comprehensive loan administration services - from loan due diligence and lender transition to ongoing interest collection.”



Gigi Wong, Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners said,“This co-investment presents another opportunity to partner with institutional capital to secure asset-backed investments in Hong Kong. Despite signs of stabilization in the residential property market, developers continue to divest balance sheet-funded mortgage portfolios to unlock and redeploy capital into core operations. Increasingly, developers are outsourcing mortgage administration and servicing to trusted third-party providers, allowing them to focus on project sales and development.”



Gigi further added,“SHK & Co. is a leading alternative investment platform specializing in alternative assets. By integrating our well-established retail mortgage and Special Situations & Structured Credit platforms, SHK & Co. fosters aligned, governance-driven investment partnerships to create diversified, scalable, and institutional asset backed investment opportunities for our investors. We continue to look forward to collaborating with institutional partners and developers in the mortgage space.”

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) (“SHK & Co.” / the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 31 December 2024, the Group held about HK$37.3 billion in total assets.

For more information about SHK & Co., please visit / follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners (“SHKCP”) is the Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co, with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn .

