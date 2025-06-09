From Missouri To Mindanao: Window Treatment Marketing Pros Supports Education For Filipino Students

Project Damlag Expresses Thanks to WTMP

WTMP CEO William Hanke's surprise donation match turned a quiet team fundraiser into Project Damlag's largest contribution in history-supporting 46 students.

- Will Hanke, owner of Window Treatment Marketing ProsARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of Filipino children face uncertainty as access to education remains a key national issue. According to the most recent report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), nearly 20% of students are not in school.In Mindanao, the country's second-largest island group, poverty remains the primary reason keeping children out of school.That said, in the spirit of“Bayanihan” – a centuries-old Filipino value of helping each other – it is not uncommon to see individuals and organizations lending support to initiatives to make education more accessible.Recently, the remote Filipino employees of Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) , a Missouri-headquartered digital marketing agency with expertise in growing the online footprint of window and awning companies, started a small donation drive to help Project Damlag .Established in 2012, Project Damlag is a program of the University of the Philippines (UP) Omega Alpha Alumni Association that brings together individual and organization sponsors to help fund the education of the students of Napalico High School, located in Cotabato Province, Mindanao.For PHP 1,500 (approximately USD 28), sponsors can cover one student's miscellaneous expenses and school supplies for an entire academic year.“In the Philippines, education is life-changing,” says Airo Loking, Operations Lead of WTMP, who lives in Mindanao, Philippines.“It opens opportunities that can uplift the lives not just of individuals, but of entire families and communities.”The call for help for Project Damlag was not a“formal” fundraising among WTMP employees. It was a casual message sent via the team's internal messaging platform for anyone interested in supporting a good cause. Pledges started coming in in minutes, giving the project a positive start.Then Christmas came early, so to speak, which took the donation drive from a to a company-backed advocacy. Upon hearing about the project, WTMP CEO William Hanke committed to matching whatever amount the staff raises, essentially doubling the number of students the team can sponsor.At the end of the donation drive, the WTMP team collected funds to support 23 Napalico High School Students. Hanke's matching donation brings the total to 46 students, the biggest contribution Project Damlag has received in its 13-year history.Indeed, when people come together, windows of opportunity open for those who need and deserve them.If you're interested in donating to Project Damlag, you can reach them via their Facebook Page at .Window Treatment Marketing Pros supports various causes and advocacies in line with its core value of“always help first.” If you own a window treatment or awning business that needs help strengthening your online footprint, getting more leads, and booking more installations, visit to schedule a discovery call or call us at (314) 470-1180.

